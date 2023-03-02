If you have been eyeing a certain commuter e-bike from Canyon for quite some time now, 2023 might just be a great year. Launched in 2021, the Precede:ON CF 8 has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive reception from those lucky enough to secure one. It appears interested parties in the United States can finally order this bad boy.

Longtime Canyon users in the United States might have felt left out when the Precede:ON CF 8 first came out, but it’s finally just a click away. At first glance, the e-bike’s sporty profile could easily pass off as a road bike. However, the manufacturer positions this two-wheeler as a perfect platform for the city streets.

Available in three sizes, riders of varying heights are sure to find their ideal ergonomic match. At only 46.4 lbs., it’s a lightweight yet incredibly sturdy frame courtesy of its carbon fiber construction. The Precede:ON CF 8 is also as streamlined as it can get with various parts integration and internally routed cables.

Powering its Bosch Performance Line Speed motor is a Bosch Powertube 500 Wh BBP286 battery. Meanwhile, stopping power comes from Tektro R180C01E 180mm center lock brake rotors and Canyon GP0164 disc brakes. The Precede:ON CF 8 also touts a collection of Shimano components.

“Commuting to work in the morning, cruising back from your favorite restaurant in the evening or rolling out for a weekend with the kids by the lake, the Precede:ON CF 8 pairs a high-performance motor with all of the many features required for city riding and completely integrates them into a state-of-the-art carbon frame. You’re sure to turn heads,” writes Canyon.

Images courtesy of Canyon