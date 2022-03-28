Professional athletes are some of the most recognizable people out there. Hence, they make great endorsers. You’ve probably seen countless commercials or stared at billboards that featured them. To promote its latest model, Cannondale signs an NBA star to be the face of the Quick 3 Rui Edition bicycle. If you’re wondering, the spicy two-tone colorway is called Rally Red.

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is the man behind the pedal for this release. Sources claim he used to cycle to basketball practice before he was eventually drafted into the league. The Quick 3 Rui Edition lets out a sporty vibe, but the manufacturer notes that it’s also a wonderful urban mobility platform.

Cannondale states that its ideal for use, “in town, leisurely rides, on crowded streets” and designed with “agility, visibility, comfort” in mind. Thus, those hoping for a more rugged option should be looking elsewhere instead. Nonetheless, for the rest who just want something reliable for their daily commute or maybe the occasional workout, this is a solid choice.

The Quick 3 Rui Edition is available in four sizes: SM, MD, LG, XL. It comes with an aluminum frame and carbon fiber fork with reflective trims all over the latter. It touts a coat of red that gradually shifts to black toward the rear. Upon closer inspection, the crimson surfaces feature intricate graphics.

Hachimura’s Black Samurai emblem is visible on the head tube and seat tube. Meanwhile, the Cannondale branding is on the downtube. The Quick 3 Rui Edition ships with a Shimano Atlus/Acera 18-speed drivetrain and Tektro HD-R280 hydraulic disc brakes. Finally, the Intellimount stem and integrated wheel sensor help keep track of your cycling metrics.

Images courtesy of Cannondale