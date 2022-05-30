Canada Goose’s Nanaimo Rain Jacket keeps you dry and comfortable under a downpour. Whether you’re working up a sweat or out for a walk, its Tri-Durance fabric protects you from rain and strong winds.

Designed for transitional seasons, this rain gear comes in a classic fit and length that reaches down to the hip. It’s lightweight enough to roll and has a cinch drawcord that helps to pack it down even further for easy travel. It also has a hood with a single adjustment point at the back that cinches two ways at once. The hood features an extended brim with a head skirt underneath so it moves with you but stays out of your line of sight.

The Nanaimo Rain Jacket is fully seamed to keep rain and wind out. It also has scalloped cuffs with reflective edges for extra coverage and hook-and-loop adjusted closures help to seal out rain. Moreover, it is comfortable enough to wear even in regular non-rainy conditions because it has mesh venting underneath the back panel to allow for airflow.

Meanwhile, articulated sleeves and underarm gussets allow for a wide range of motion. The Nanaimo Rain Jacket has a placket with snap closures over a two-way zipper that unzips from the bottom for added range of motion or ventilation. The storm flap underneath the zipper has reflective details and laser-cut perforations for added airflow.

Likewise, double-stripe reflective details at the upper back and the brim add visibility in low light. Made in Portugal, this rain gear has exterior pockets all lined with mesh but no interior ones. It has an upper grown-on construction pocket with a top flap and hook-and-loop closure, two zipper pockets, and a chest pocket.

Images courtesy of Canada Goose