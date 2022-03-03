It’s unfortunate that some older motorcycle manufacturers eventually call it quits. It could be for various reasons, but’s is always a shame to see one go. Spanish marque Bultaco made its debut in the 1950s and bowed out of the industry around the 1980s. Thankfully, its silhouette – the Frontera 370 Gold Medal — was iconic enough to inspire the #CRD128.

The vintage aesthetic on this custom moto from Café Racer Dream draws inspiration from the above-mentioned bike. The workshop is overhauling a 1983 BMW R 80 RT and turning it into an off-road-ready tribute – the #CRD128. We’re loving the two-tone gold/black with green livery on this moto.

No 363 cc two-stroke engine here as the project keeps the air-cooled boxer twin. Thus, numbers should still be around 50 horsepower with 43.52 lb-ft of torque. Among the original elements that have been replaced include the headlight cowl, headlight, and fuel tank. In its place are parts from a 1970s Frontera 370 Gold Medal.

Meanwhile, they are at least keeping the badges of the German brand on the #CRD128. You’ll also see it’s missing most of its body kits. Café Racer Dream says this cuts down weight by 220 lbs. Performance upgrades come from the new Bing carburetors in a gold Cerakote finish and K&N Oval filters. Other additions include Showa USD forks with 320 mm drilled rotors and Hagon rear shocks.

The #CRD128 is outfitted with Tokico brakes on its set of black rims wrapped in chunky Continental TKC 80 tires. Its dash panel shows Renthal handlebars with Domino Rally handgrips and a Motogadget Tiny speedometer. Highsider mirrors, an LSL brake reservoir, and Tarozzi cables are likewise on here. Finally, Café Racer Dream equips this stylish build with a short SuperTrapp exhaust setup.

Images courtesy of Café Racer Dream