Italian luxury lifestyle brand BVLGARI dabbles in a lot of high-class products such as jewelry, fragrances, accessories, and leather goods. However, it also produces some of the world’s most stunning timepieces. For those still on the fence, maybe the Octa Roma Blue Carillon Tourbillon will be enough to convince them to invest in one.

If you are snobbish enough to stick to renowned watchmaking brands, then there’s a lot to miss out on. BVLGARI’s latest creation – the Octa Roma Blue Carillon Tourbillon — appears to be one of them with only 30 examples available. As the name tells us, the aforementioned color is the dominant theme here.

Furthermore, there’s another function that you need to hear to appreciate. You see, inside the 44 mm x 12.83 mm matte platinum case is a minute repeater which we will get into shortly. As you all know watches like this are elevated into a more prestigious status.

Let’s proceed with other impressive specifications such as the titanium caseband in blue, a crown in white gold with a black ceramic insert, and a white gold pusher for the chimes. The Octa Roma Blue Carillon Tourbillon features a semi-open-work dial with a blue grille.

Skeleton hands visually tell the time via baton hour markers except for the Arabic numeral at 12 o’clock. the hammers are visible at 10 and 11 o’clock via a cutout. Meanwhile, the Tourbillon is located at 6 o’clock. You’ll notice that the design uses hollow spaces for optimal acoustic reproduction.

You can also view the BVLGARI Calibre BVL428 from the exhibition caseback. This exquisite wrist candy will last up to 75 hours fully wound. BVLGARI pairs the Octa Roma Blue Carillon Tourbillon with a blue alligator leather strap and a platinum three-blade folding clasp.

Images courtesy of BVLGARI