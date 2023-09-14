Campers come in all shapes and sizes. The most popular type are trailers which can be hauled with an SUV, pickup truck, or even smaller vehicles in some instances. These days, conversions are in demand as clients get to customize everything from the ground up. Bürstner shares a concept called the HABITON – a compact option ideal for smaller parties.

Unless you know what to look for, nobody would expect this van to pack all the necessary creature comforts for off-grid leisure. The donor car for this project is a Renault Kangoo, which is available in passenger or cargo trims. It’s remarkable how the team optimized the spaces within to include all the necessities usually found on larger models.

Images shared by Bürstner present a prototype with a glossy metallic paint job with graphics in yellow which add a vibrant touch to the exterior. They’re calling the HABITON a micro camper and it will be marketed to younger outdoor enthusiasts who seek a sleek and versatile platform for their trips.

The caravan’s design comes from the firm’s motto “travel small, live large” which is expressed by the modular system. Owners can configure their HABITON for typical urban use and effortlessly outfit it with the necessary gear when they need to reconnect with nature.

Inside, you have captain seats at the front which can swivel all the way back. Overhead compartments provide adequate storage for supplies and other items. An inflatable mattress, electric cool box, induction hob, sink, and inflatable roof tent all come standard for your convenience.

Bürstner executive Jens Kromer states, “The micro camper concept vehicle HABITON is a prime example for the stylish new kind of camper that is suitable for the everyday urban life of our style-conscious target group and at the same time meets the strong trend towards flexibility and freedom.”

Images courtesy of Bürstner