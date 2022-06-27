Sneakerheads who want to add a classy pair of kicks to their collection can do so with the help of Burberry. For fashionable footwear, the British fashion house boasts a lineup of shoes for any occasion. This silhouette comes in several colorways, but what we want to showcase is the Dark Mocha variant.

For those curious about what’s available, you have Pale Blue, Birch Brown, Black/White, Grey/Archive Beige, Light Grey, Black, Archive Beige, Black/Archive Beige, and Multicolour. We don’t really mind when designers dabble in odd chromatic combinations, but most of the ones here strangely clash.

There are a few exceptions, and the Dark Mocha is one of those that stands out. Burberry goes for a vintage theme with the shades and materials. This is one of their somewhat chunkier offerings, but it still looks like a dapper choice for any gentleman.

For breathability and style, the upper uses a mix of polyester, calf leather, calf suede, cotton, polyamide, and polyurethane. We like how the tones and textures contrast one another yet appear harmonious at the time. Raised Burberry branding appears on the Dark Mocha sneaker’s strap and heel pull tab.

Suede panel overlays on the quarter extend to form the lace cage. Burberry then adds a Velcro strap to further enhance the overall fit. This forms another visual element that adds character to the Dark Mocha sneakers. These two closure systems also give users more adjustability to fine-tune just how snug they want their shoes to be.

There is nothing table on the tongues and the collar transitions from brown to gray. Burberry lettering in white appears on the sockliners. Meanwhile, the heel features textile with the brand’s signature check pattern. The Dark Mocha sneakers sport a chunky midsole and a black rubber outsole.

