Tucked in Netherlands’ Hoge Veluwe National Park is a vibrant housing development called Buitenplaats Koningsweg, where a series of 11 “follies” emerge as part of the surrounding forest landscape. One of the said follies is an elevated black-clad cabin named aptly as Buitenverblijf Nest because it resembles a bird house.

It’s a holiday home where guests can immerse in tranquility while still enjoying the modern comforts of home including WIFI and electricity. The cabin perches eight meters off the ground via a slim steel base outfitted with a winding staircase that leads up to an uncovered front deck. Here, a floor-to-ceiling glass door opens up to the main floor where oversized round windows frame forest views while allowing natural light inside the interior.

The first level of Buitenverblijf Nest hosts a fully-equipped kitchen and living room alongside the terrace. Meanwhile, wooden stairs lead to the second floor where the bathroom with shower and toilet is located. Another staircase leads to the top floor where a four-person bed is propped next to the wall decked with another round glass window. This area has a sloped ceiling due the sloping roof where solar panels are installed.

This nature house is fully insulated and built with natural building materials. It also uses 100% renewable energy and prioritizes sustainability. Guests are urged to properly segregate and dispose of trash and the cabin also employs a water-saving toilet and shower, and uses 100% natural cleaning products.

Buitenverblijf Nest is located in the middle of a forest and offers the privacy you need as it has no direct neighbors within 50 meters. Public transport is also at a maximum of 1 kilometer away.

Images courtesy of Buitenplaats Koningsweg