When you’ve been drinking whiskey for a while now, your senses might be craving something fresh and unique. With so many new blends hitting the market at any given time, missing most of these releases is a common occurrence. However, those from labels like Bruichladdich are too renowned to fly under the radar of discerning drinkers, just like The Regeneration Project.

Recognized for its exemplary single malt whiskies, which people hail as one of Scotland’s best, the distillery makes a surprise move this 2023. According to reports, its latest expression is classified as a rye whiskey. Before anyone cries foul, it’s best to keep an open mind and let the masters do their thing.

Anything that’s beyond the norm is sure to generate publicity, which is exactly why we want to share this with our readers. The Regeneration Project appears to be the first-ever dram of its kind to be crafted on Islay. The crop essential to this spirit is grown by a local farmer named Andrew Jones.

“With no market for Scottish grown rye, it begs the question–why would a farmer grow it,” noted Douglas Taylor, Bruichladdich CEO. “Well, we could buy it and create a delicious whisky, all while supporting our vital farming partners, helping the environment, and promoting soil health.”

We’re looking at a mash bill composed of 45% malted barley with 55% rye. The whiskey then ages in first-fill virgin American oak barrels and first-fill bourbon casks for five years. The Regeneration Project goes into each bottle at 50% ABV. Tasting notes, according to Bruichladdich, include peppery, spicy, vanilla, marzipan, and green fruit.

Images courtesy of Bruichladdich