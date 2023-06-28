What usually comes to mind when you hear the word camper trailer? We’re willing to bet that most of you are envisioning a sleek all-metal model from Airstream right? Nevertheless, we’ve noticed an uptick in the demand for ruggedized motorhomes in the past few years. BruderX is catering to this specialized segment with its latest release – the EXP-7.

From the get-go, the geometric profile of its outer shell already hints at its outstanding capabilities. Its angular form factor gives off a military-inspired vibe, which is exactly what some clients want in the first place. According to the manufacturer, this unit is positioned as an ideal option for folks who find the EXP-8 too big and the EXP-6 a tad lacking.

This middle ground takes some of the desirable features found on the two variants and incorporates these along with additional upgrades. For example, the EXP-7 touts a two-way slide-out kitchen system and access doors on each flank. Since Mother Nature is fickle, BruderX reworked the shower/toilet to double as a mud room.

With this setup, you can prepare meals indoors for convenience or take them outside for some al-fresco dining. As hinted at earlier, the EXP-7 is geared for off-road performance with its heavy-duty chassis and suspension. Despite its appearance, the interior is brimming with creature comforts and storage solutions for your overlanding escapades.

At first glance, it may seem like a utilitarian camper, but everything inside says otherwise. The EXP-7 can sleep up to six comfortably. Its standard configuration holds up to 280 liters of fresh water and can be customized to suit the owner’s needs. The camper trailer includes a 1,245W rooftop solar grid, a 10.8 kWh battery, and a 3,000W inverter for extended off-grid stays.

Images courtesy of BruderX