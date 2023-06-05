Are you still holding off from a new ride this 2023? If it’s a car you’re after, then there’s no shortage of exceptional launches slated for this year. On the other hand, if it’s a motorcycle that’s in your sights, Brough Superior just unveiled a couple of limited-edition machines under its Ultimate series collection.

The last we heard about the luxury British marque, which now operates out of France was its stellar collaboration with Aston Martin. The duo gave motoring enthusiasts the sleek AMB 001 and the track-focused AMB 001 Pro. For its latest venture, the manufacturer refocuses its resources to construct highly exclusive rides.

Specifically, the Ultimate series takes two iconic silhouettes from the catalog – the SS100 and Lawrence – and revamps them into museum-worthy showpieces. Brough Superior reveals plans to offer only 19 units and each will be serialized to denote the special status. This is a release collectors must not miss out on.

Moreover, the bikes will flaunt distinctive cosmetic tweaks to set them apart from the rest of the fleet. Sources point out the use of precision five-axis machining processes to craft the engine out of premium aluminum blocks. Furthermore, the tanks of Ultimate series SS100 and Lawrence sport silver foil accents.

Specs-wise, the Ultimate series SS100 and Lawrence should perform on par with the standard variants. Both are outfitted with 997 cc V-twin mills good for 102 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of twist. Carbon fiber elements also make their way into the mix for weight savings and enhanced appeal.

It’s likely all allocations are already spoken for as of this writing, so we can just admire these mechanical works of art from afar. The Ultimate series evidently benefits from Brough Superior’s partnership with Aston Martin. Perhaps future launches will include other enhancements with a more generous production run.

Images courtesy of Brough Superior