If old-school British motoring is your thing, Brough Superior presents the jaw-dropping Nefud Scrambler, which is a great start for 2022. The build starts off with the company’s Lawrence Special Edition – a classy carbon fiber-clad roadster. T.E Lawrence remains the inspiration for this project, but its namesake is a tribute to an arid region in Saudi Arabia.

Just like the red sand that blankets the desert, they go for what seems like a gradient copper (metallic chestnut) tone. You can spot it on the fuel tank and fender of the front wheel. This creates a stylish contrast against the titanium frame and hints of black on most of its parts.

Overall, this creates a stylish symphony of shades that looks elegant. Brough Superior equips this motorcycle with a liquid-cooled 88-degree 977cc V-twin engine. There is no performance tuning involved, so it retains the Lawrences’ 102 horsepower with 64 lb-ft output.

Since owners are likely to take it with them on off-road rides, the Nefud Scrambler is kitted out for rougher terrain. The Nefud Scrambler now packs a skid plate, a taller ride height, and high-mounted exhaust pipes. To give it the traction and grip it needs when on rough terrain, Brough Superior uses Michelin Anakee Wild tires. Moreover, it replaces the Lawrence’s original pair for a 19” front and 17” spoked wheelset.

There are higher handlebars and lower footpegs for a more ergonomic driving experience. Also, we can see the headlight now hides behind a custom grille as well as a new fly screen. It still retains the Fior-style front forks and Berringer brakes of the Lawrence. Brough Superior did not disclose the pricing for the Nefud Scrambler.

Images courtesy of Brough Superior