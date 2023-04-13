Bring a Trailer has been our go-to source for some of the most highly sought-after classic vehicles. Ranging from muscle cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, vans, and sports cars, their lineup regularly refreshes with something awesome in the mix. Its most recent auction was for a 2008 Lamborghini Reventón in spectacular condition with low mileage.

As of this writing, the bids went all the way up to $1.6 million but failed to meet the reserve price set by the seller. Although the turnout seems like a bust, it means this bad boy could make an appearance in a future event. Supercar aficionados are aware of just how difficult it is to find a vehicle of this caliber up for sale.

With only 20 examples from the original production run, collectors who missed out have no way to acquire one in brand-new condition. Unfortunately, if they failed to make an offer this time, it’s just another waiting game until Bring a Trailer, or another establishment shines the spotlight on this aviation-inspired beauty once more.

Chassis ZHWBC77S58LA03237 flaunts a Grigio Reventón paint job over its carbon-fiber body with a cockpit upholstered in black leather and olive green Alcantara. Triple TFT displays form the instrument panel of the 2008 Lamborghini Reventón, while a Kenwood touchscreen head unit handles infotainment.

This sexy supercar rides on 18” alloy wheels with composite winglets to help cool its carbon-ceramic disc brakes with six-piston calipers. At the heart of the 2008 Lamborghini Reventón is a 6.5-liter quad-cam V12 similar to that of the Murciélago LP640. However, the mill has been uprated to 641 horsepower and is mated to a six-speed E-gear automatic gearbox.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer