If you’re looking for creative ways to cook a meal but don’t want to sacrifice taste and texture, then the Bricknic Cooking Brick does the trick. This is a modern take on the age-old East African cooking method that involves clay and heat.

This is a versatile and easy-to-use culinary tool that will add oomph to any meal setting. Just chop up your ingredients, put them inside the brick, and then place the brick on any heat source. It works with a grill, stove, firepit, or even a campfire.

The Bricknic Cooking Brick cooks food fast in under 30 minutes. Its modular design ensures even cooking throughout. It is capable of steaming, baking, and frying. Dipping the lid in cold water before use allows the lid to absorb moisture which will then create the steam that will preserve the flavor, nutrients, and vitamins sans the need for additional fats.

Locally made in Germany, this modular cooking tool is heat-resistant up to 1832 degrees Fahrenheit. It is made from 100% natural clay enabling it to lock in the flavor and moisture. It has a hygienic and dishwasher-safe non-porous surface.

The Bricknic Cooking Brick is also portable so you can take it to your next camping adventure or easily slip it out during a backyard BBQ. It offers 0.6L of filling volume at a compact size of 24cm L x 12cm W x 10cm H and a weight of 2.5kg. This tool transforms a simple brick oven into a social culinary event and is available in Black or Natural colors.

Images courtesy of Bricknic