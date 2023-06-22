We’ve been keeping a watchful eye on the watchmaking scene since the start of the year. Nonetheless, it seems like Bremont has largely flown under the radar. Our assumptions might have been judged too early as the Jaguar C-Type finally makes its debut. The chronograph not only looks dashing, but it also commemorates the British marque’s legendary achievements.

Due to the extremely bold and sometimes garish designs of some automotive-inspired timepieces, buyers find it difficult to choose a classy accessory. Thankfully, Bremont keeps the aesthetic profile of the Jaguar C-Type simple yet striking. It takes a good eye to create an understated beauty like this model.

As noted by the people behind this project, it marks the 70th anniversary of the carmaker’s wins at the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans. The grueling endurance race campaign ended with podium finishes and a fourth-place win. The timekeeping instrument in question sports a 43 mm x 49 mm x 15.8 mm stainless-steel Trip-Tick case.

Bremont points out the case middle receives a scratch-resistant PVD treatment. Framing the black dial is a bi-directional rotating brushed stainless-steel bezel with a tachymeter scale. A pair of white sub-dials with polished nickel rings occupy the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock spots, while a date aperture is at 6 o’clock.

Zoom in on the crown to reveal a texture resembling a Dunlop tire. The cosmetic extravagance continues to the case back adorned by a decorative coin with the Jaguar C-Type badge. Instead of an engine, this finely tuned chronograph runs on a modified caliber 13 1/4’’’ BE-50AV. The 28-jewel self-winding movement packs a 58-hour power reserve. Completing it is a black leather racing strap with a stainless-steel pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Bremont