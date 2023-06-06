If you’re shopping for a new timepiece this year, Breitling just dropped a fresh collection of silhouettes under its Classic AVI series. These vintage aviation-inspired chronographs come in a variety of sizes that cater to varying wrist circumferences. There’s something for everyone here, but collectors might not want to miss out on any of the variants available right now.

Not everybody wants to splurge for several wristwatches in one go. Nevertheless, the watchmaker offers enough options likely to appeal to our distinctive tastes. The largest in the lineup is the Super AVI B04 Chronograph GMT 46 Mosquito Night Fighter. If tonal colorways are more your style, then this is the ideal pick in the Classic AVI series.

Its black ceramic case measures 46 mm x 15.9 mm and features a bi-directional ratcheted rotating bezel with Arabic numeral hour markers in white. Other indications include the 24-hour markers on the flange, a minute track, and another set of Arabic numeral hour markers set against the black dial.

Powering its functions is a Breitling B04 self-winding caliber with a 70-hour power reserve. Next on the list is the most compact model in the Classic AVI series – the AVI Ref. 765 1964 Re-Edition with its 41 mm x 14.05 mm stainless steel case. It flaunts a two-tone profile with black and silver elements.

It’s running on a Breitling B09 manual movement with a robust 70-hour power reserve. Finally, we have the Classic AVI Chronograph 42 with its five versions based on fighter planes. These are the P-51 Mustang, Curtiss Warhawk, Tribute To Vought F4U Corsair, and P-51 Mustang in 18k red gold. All are equipped with Breitling 23 automatic movement with a 48-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of Breitling