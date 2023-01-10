The Brava Oven takes all the hassle of browsing through various online recipes and mulling over what to cook for the family. It is a must-have for those who look for convenience and efficiency in their food prep machines.

This smart countertop oven takes the guesswork out of perfecting steaks and other meticulous recipes because of its smart features. These include pre-set menus, an accompanying phone app, and over 7000 customizable cooking programs pre-downloaded into the oven.

In detail, the Brava Oven offers one-touch smart programs accessible through the Brava mobile app. It can cook three ingredients at once. It can cook up delicious food including pizza and chicken wings. The LED display lets you customize each recipe according to your liking and you can access the recipe or monitor your food’s cooking progress either on the app or the display.

Moreover, this smart oven packs ten features including sear, air-fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook, reheat, cook rice, and more. It cooks 2-4x faster than a traditional full-size convection oven using light as an energy source. It comes with powerful lamps that emit heat and light that can be programmed to mimic different cooking methods.

Likewise, the Brava Oven uses an internal camera that lets you see the cooking progress of your food. Unlike traditional ovens, this one also does not require preheating. It can go from 0-4000F in a second. Best of all, it can feed a family of four or more as it lets you adjust the quantity through its multi-zone cooking. It also doesn’t take up a lot of space in your kitchen.

Images courtesy of Brava Store