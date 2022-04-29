It’s no secret that BRABUS specializes in lavish aftermarket customizations. Moreover, their favorite marque to work on is Mercedes-Benz. Their catalog is full of crazy build that not only elevates the luxury of the vehicles but also boosts their performance. This time, they present a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 that receives the shop’s signature touch.

Given the level of refinement that already goes into the donor vehicle, most tuning outfits would hesitate to mess with the stock configuration. BRABUS, on the other hand, loves to push the envelope even further with an array of bespoke enhancements.

As with most of their premium projects, the GLS 600 rolls out of their facilities draped in a stealthy coat of black. Clients actually get to choose what chromatic configuration their ride comes in, but blackout colorways are their specialty.

The glossy exterior of the BRABUS 900 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 flaunts sections in exposed carbon fiber. This upgraded SUV welcomes a highly tuned BRABUS Rocket 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a 9-speed gearbox that can be shifted manually or automatically.

We’re looking at an output of 900 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque. The top speed is 199 mph and can hit a zero to 60 mph sprint in just 4.2 seconds. The BRABUS 900 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 rides on 24” Monoblock M “Platinum Edition” forged rims in Shadow Gray.

Depending on the driving mode, the in-house high-performance stainless-steel exhaust system can roar or whisper. A look inside the cabin reveals the group’s Bi-Color Masterpiece handcrafted interior with black and beige leather upholstery.

Intricate seashell diamond stitching appears on the seats and door panels. Carbon fiber accents adorn other surfaces, while BRABUS badging appears on other surfaces as well. This Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is a masterpiece in opulence.

Images courtesy of BRABUS