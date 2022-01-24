When you need to own an upscale custom pickup truck, BRABUS is the go-to outfit to make that happen. To kick off its 2022 lineup, the aftermarket outfit presents the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack. Since Mercedes-AMG already has a rugged and reliable platform on its hands with the G63, it becomes the donor vehicle for this project.

This German team is taking Mercedes-AMG G-Class and turning it into a bespoke luxury pickup truck for its discerning clientele. To give it their signature badass character, the establishment prepares a series of tweaks to bring out the best. Of course, what follows is a robust aesthetic overhaul to turn this into a scary stealthy machine.

The 800 Adventure XLP Superblack starts off with a performance boost. To achieve that, BRABUS works on the powertrain. Under the hood, is a 4.0-liter V8 engine with new twin-turbochargers. They then pair it with a nine-speed automatic transmission. We now have a custom build that outputs about 800 horsepower.Testing shows a 0-60 mph run in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 140 miles per hour.

The 800 Adventure XLP Superblack is also armed with BRABUS’ Ride Control suspension module. The setup should improve handling and driving dynamics along the trail. Off-road-ready specifications such as 22-inch BRABUS Monoblock HD forged wheels shod in chunky Pirelli Scorpion tires make it a heavy-duty overlanding powerhouse.

The add-ons continue inside as the carbon fiber elements replace the regular components. Shadow Chrome accents likewise give the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack a stunning contrast. To top it all off, BRABUS even adds a Panerai Luminor design analog watch to the blackout custom pickup truck.

