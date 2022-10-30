If you have grand plans to celebrate in the coming holidays, make sure to stock up on booze. After the pandemic took away years of socializing and partying with friends and family, it’s time to end 2022 with a bang. With a positive outlook for the coming years, check out Bombay Sapphire’s Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition.

We might as well ensure that there are more than enough choices when it comes to alcoholic drinks. The usual beer, wine, whiskey, rum, tequila, gin, and others should make your gatherings livelier. Bombay Sapphire is launching bottles of its spirit showcasing a special label adorned with the work of its namesake.

This is the distillery’s third outing in collaboration with various celebrities in the art scene. In 2020, the London dry gin vessels flaunted artwork by Hebru Brantley, followed by Steve Harrington in 2021. This year, they’re licensing the use of the “Untitled (LA Painting)” and collectors should grab a bottle or two of the Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition before the run is over.

The Basquiat Estate with the late artist’s sisters Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat are all involved in the concept. This remarkable partnership is the first time the painting is licensed for commercial use. The only time it was on public display was before Jean-Michel Basquiat’s second gallery event.

“We are honored to shine a light on Basquiat’s dynamic creativity and offer an entirely new way to experience art,” says brand director of Bombay Sapphire North America Jaime Keller. The Bombay Sapphire Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition is now available for orders. Also, interested buyers can follow a special cocktail recipe they call “King Meets Queen” via the link below.

Images courtesy of Bombay Sapphire