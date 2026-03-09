Don’t you just love it when the manufacturers themselves are allowed to express their creativity? As much as we adore the badass builds by leading aftermarket tuners and customization outfits, official projects are typically beyond compare. BMW is commemorating a significant achievement in its motorsports heritage with a bespoke bike. This bad boy is the R 1300 R Superhooligan.

It’s a “spectacular custom power roadster to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the BMW Motorrad Daytona race victory and winning the AMA Superbike Championship in 1976,” reads the press release. With a muscular profile, this is a sporty machine that demands respect. Enthusiasts eager to get their hands on one are out of luck. Reports tell us this is a one-off two-wheeler.

Nevertheless, a comprehensive inspection of the R 1300 R Superhooligan reveals the pure racing pedigree behind its design. For instance, the missing headlamps should be a dead giveaway of its track-focused configuration. However, we can’t help but hope BMW eventually considers a road-legal version for mass production and global availability.

The team behind this radical ride is from BMW’s Motorrad Custom Speed Shop. From the name, we can gather that the technical specifications should follow those of the donor motorcycle. Specifically, we can assume the performance should match as well. The 1,300 cc twin-cylinder boxer engine generates around 145 horsepower and 110 lb-ft of torque.

While the powertrain remains the same, there are more than enough tweaks to enhance the characteristics that matter on the tracks. Among these changes are a longer fork travel, adjustable Advik levers, CNC-machined footpegs, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, and more. The R 1300 R Superhooligan is slated for a public appearance soon.

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad