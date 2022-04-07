As leading carmakers gradually make acquisitions, we finally see BMW announce one of its own. With 57 years of tuning experience under its belt, Alpina final joins the German marque’s fold. Both companies have enjoyed a wonderful relationship over the decades. To mark their renewed partnership, we have the B4 Gran Coupé.

BMW vehicles are generally considered by many as premium-tier. However, like its contemporaries, clients can choose to unlock even more options. For the right price, the M division will gladly turn your ride into a sleek race-ready beast. With Alpina on board, the B4 Gran Coupé showcases the ultimate in luxury as well.

Let’s start with the powertrain configuration which sees a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel-drive setup delivers 495 horsepower and an exceptional 538 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the M4 Competition model produces 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque only.

The B4 Gran Coupé will hit 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 187 mph. It also benefits from Alpina’s Sports Suspension package that includes a custom spring and damper configuration with anti-roll bars. Furthermore, the electronic limited-slip differential improves handling.

Alpina likewise uses an in-house exhaust system with four oval tips. The B4 Gran Coupé receives a set of turbine wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tires tailor-made for the shop. Meanwhile, the cabin features plush Lavalina leather, a heated sports steering wheel, and more extravagant trims. BMW is yet to confirm if they will ship units to dealers in the United States.

Images courtesy of Alpina/BMW