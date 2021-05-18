We’ve all been through the same dilemma when using a mirror to shave or for other grooming activities after a hot shower is almost impossible. Due to the temperature difference brought about by the cool surface of the mirror, droplets of water condense to obstruct our view. The Bluvy — a crowdfunding project from Fernando Marques, intends to address that problem.

Electronics and liquids are not really the best of friends. In fact, having one in close proximity to your shower or bathtub is a big no-no. Thanks to advancements in modern waterproofing technology and ingress protection, the Bluvy should be safe to use even while the water is running.

Normally, mounting electronics to your bathroom wall might require some drilling. Suction cups are also great, but the Bluvy goes for a removable setup wherein the base attaches with the help of adhesives. The bottom section even has slots for your toothbrush and safety razor.

No power cords needed here as the unit is rechargeable. The 10-inch touchscreen stays warm to prevent condensation. Since the panel is backlit, it remains visible even when the bathroom fogs up. Two LED light bars on each flank of the display ensures adequate illumination.

The forward-facing camera turns the Bluvy into your smart mirror and even supports two-finger zoom gestures for that up-close view. Now you can shave or style your hair easily. It runs Android 9.0 and supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage should be enough to run most apps and store enough multimedia for in-bathroom entertainment. The Bluvy can also function as a Bluetooth speaker to play your favorite tunes while in the shower. Then there’s the UV-C with Ozone Technology functionality to sanitize surfaces.

Images courtesy of Bluvy