The BLUETTI AC500, an upgraded version of the well-received classic model AC300, achieved crowdfunding success when it debuted in Indiegogo, raising over $12 million in just a span of two months. It ultimately broke the world record for a fundraising event for any portable power station with a staggering $12,281,325 in funding from 5,183 backers.

But with a price difference of over $1,000 from the AC300, you may wonder if the AC500 is really worth the money. You may ask yourself, is the older AC300 still a viable option? Let’s take a closer look.

Comparison of AC300 & AC500

Model AC300 AC500 Rated Power 3,000W 5,000W Scalability Up to 4*B300 Up to 6* B300S or 4*B300 Fully Packed System Power 120/240V, 6kW, 24.6kWh 120/240V, 10kW, 36.8kWh Max. Input (AC+PV) 5,400W 8,000W Max. AC Input 3,000W 5,000W (With two or more B300S) Max. Solar Input 2,400W 3,000W 240V Split Phase Bonding ✅ ✅ UPS Transfer Time ≤20ms ≤20ms Smart App Control ✅ ✅ Price Start with $3,598 (3,000W, 3072Wh) Start with $4,799 (5,000W, 3072Wh) Warranty 4-Year Hassle-free Warranty

Power: Exact Same Size, Totally Different Energy

The BLUETTI AC500 boasts significant upgrades from its predecessor, the AC300 in terms of features and capabilities. The AC300 packs a 3,000W pure sine wave inverter for continuous output power while the AC500 features an impressive 5,000W for greater power demands. It’s more than enough to run your household appliances daily.

Moreover, the AC300 can reach as high as 12,288Wh when paired with four B300 batteries whereas the AC500 can achieve a maximum 18,432Wh capacity when paired with six B300s and 12,288Wh with four B300 battery modules.

They both need Split Phase Bonding for 120V markets so they can achieve their full potential. Users can create their modular power system packed with 240V, 6kW, and 24.6kWh for two AC300 units (with Fusion Box required) or 240V, 7.2kW, and 36.8kWh when connected to two AC500 units in series (also, requires a Fusion Box).

Users can also connect two BLUETTI AC500 power stations to a home distribution panel to get up to 240V, 10000Watt of groundbreaking power for 24/7 power supply or as a UPS backup system. These upgrades demonstrate BLUETTI’s continuous commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and providing them with the best possible experience with heavy loads.

Fast Charging: Unrivalled Speed

The AC300 system features an impressive input rate of up to 5,400W when used with two B300 battery packs and recharges fast via an AC outlet and solar panel simultaneously. However, the BLUETTI AC500 takes this a step further with a maximum charging speed of 8,000W.

This means that an AC500 system with two B300 battery modules can go from 0 to 80% charge in just 40 minutes, which is truly remarkable and probably the fastest charging rate among other competitors. Likewise, it comes built with LiFePO4 battery cell to ensure durability and a great battery management system so users need not worry about any possible issues during fast charging.

Solar Energy: Let The Sun Power All Your Fun

Both the AC300 and AC500 works great with solar charging. They are designed to make it easy for users to access free and clean solar energy whenever and wherever the sun is out. The AC300 can support a maximum solar input of 2,400W, while the AC500 can handle up to 3,000W of solar input. This allows users to enjoy a reliable power supply even in remote areas or off-grid places where electricity is a commodity.

Moreover, both the AC300 and AC500 can deliver constant power to devices or store any excess energy in their batteries for later use once solar power has been converted into usable energy. They are compatible with a wide range of portable or rigid solar panels. These include the BLUETTI PV200, PV350, and PV420. With this range of solar panel options, users can select the one that best meets their needs based on factors such as capacity, portability, and efficiency.

Battery Pack: Same Capacity Comes With Major Upgrades

As for the B300 and B300S, they are both expansion battery packs that offer versatile power sources for various devices and work great as standalone power sources too. The B300 comes upgraded with a maximum solar input of 500W to efficiently reduce charging time. Likewise, it comes equipped with an intelligent self-heating capability to improve low-temperature discharging performance and extend the LiFePO4 battery life.

Best of all, the B300s work great even in cold temperatures. There is no waiting time involved when it’s time to wake up and work. They heat up responsively even when the ambient temperature is as low as -20℃. This capability ensures that the BLUETTI AC500 is ready for action and operates smoothly during the winter months. These upgrades make the B300s the ideal choice for those looking for reliable power storage and efficient charging capabilities.

Capability: An Easy Upgrade For Existing B300 Users

Users of the AC300 and B300 systems can access 170% of current power by simply purchasing the new AC500 head unit instead of having to replace the entire system. This is because the BLUETTI AC500 power station is also compatible with the B300.

Additionally, users don’t have to fret about finding the right battery pack since both the B300 and B300S can be used in an AC500 system, allowing for a total of up to four packs. This results in a cost-effective solution to power system upgrades while still making use of existing equipment.

AC300: Is It Still Worth It?

This brings us then to the question, is the AC300 still worth it? The AC300 is still highly competitive in most applications given its remarkable capabilities. It is packed with 3000W output and input power and the potential for a 24.6kwh expansion.

Moreover, it can cover almost 95% of the AC500’s capabilities. But when considering the price difference of up to $1,200 (sometimes the difference can be bigger), the AC300 may be a more budget-friendly option for users who are not after an extreme performance.

On the other hand, the BLUETTI AC500 would be a better choice for those living in colder areas as it offers higher power and more efficient charge/discharge rates. Therefore, the choice between the two models will depend on the user’s specific needs and requirements.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 70 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

For more information about AC300 and AC500, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/ or follow BLUETTI on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.inc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_official/