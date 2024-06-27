The demand for luxury watercraft has reportedly remained strong throughout the years, but typically peaks during summer. Given this seasonal trend, some choose to charter, yet most prefer to own one. The thing is, if they request a bespoke build, it can take years before delivery. Thankfully, Ocean Independence can hook clients up with vessels ready for action like the magnificent BLUEPHIRE 34.

Still listed for sale at approximately $12.3 million before taxes as of our writing, this is your premium ticket to seafaring fun. The BLUEPHIRE 34 measures 112 feet long with a 22.64-foot beam and a gross tonnage listed at 230. According to the Swiss firm, the naval architect behind this sleek monohull is Tureddi Yacht.

The listing tells us the hull and superstructure are constructed out of aluminum, while the exterior and interior design are courtesy of Christain Leyk of coquine![design]. Notable features of this ship include an aft beach club and zero speed stabilizers for exceptional comfort in most sea conditions.

From a visual standpoint, the rakish silhouette of the BLUEPHIRE 34 implies speed and performance. To ensure it matches the image, we have two MAN V8 engines rated at 1,000 horsepower each. The propulsion system allows the cruiser to easily reach 35 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 14 knots.

Meanwhile, the range is estimated to be about 450 nautical miles, There is also the option for twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines for a 32-knot cruising speed but with a reduced range of 370 nautical miles. Additional descriptions of the BLUEPHIRE 34 highlight the “loft-like interior with unprecedented amounts of natural light” and “high degree of customization.”

Images courtesy of Ocean Independence