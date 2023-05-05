The Bladeclip: Titanium Pocket Knife by 3 Peters is a lightweight and versatile tool that you’ll want to carry wherever you go. More than a folder, it comes with other useful features too including a bottle opener and window breaker that would be useful in emergency situations.

But what sets it apart from other pocket knives is its smart features. It incorporates an interchangeable blade system. It’s designed to fit nine scalpel-style ones ranging from No. 18 to No. 26. This enables you to easily swap blades when the other gets dull or for different cutting tasks. The interchangeable blade system makes this folder TSA-friendly since you only have to remove the blade and not the tool itself during security checks.

Speaking of the blades, they stay sharp over time without needing sharpening and they are cheap and widely available in the market. The Bladeclip: Titanium Pocket Knife employs a liner lock that automatically locks the blade in place either when the knife is opened or closed. It also has a lever that easily flips the blade out.

This folder’s functionality is further improved by a window breaker on one end and a bottle opener on the other. It also has a built-in keychain ring that not only carries keys but also other heavy items. It also has a quick-release clip so you can attach it to your belt, T-shirt pocket, or anywhere else easily accessible.

The Bladeclip: Titanium Pocket Knife is for heavy-duty use but lightweight at just 61g thanks to its GR5 titanium construction. It’s only 81.5 mm (about 3.2 inches) when folded and 135mm when fully opened.

Images courtesy of 3 Peters