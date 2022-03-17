BLACK COMME des GARÇONS x Nike join forces once again, from shirts to their collaboration on the Nike Talaria, to bring back a classic design, the Nike Eagle. The team-up brings new life to a simple silhouette that emerged in the 1980s, bringing stylish aesthetics that befit today’s modern generation.

This road racing shoe has since graced the fashion world with its simple yet sleek silhouette that goes with just about anything. Not to mention, they are light in the feet at just 5.1 ounces. Tendency are, loyalists will never get tired of wearing them over and over again.

For this reason, BLACK COMME des GARÇONS x Nike has upped the design factor and garbed it with leather and suede. The collaboration reworked the Nike Eagle with a black leather base and smooth suede overlays. It has a CDG-branded heel tab and classic white Nike tags that peek out from the nylon tongue. To mark the partnership, a white co-branding text is visible on the insoles. Meanwhile, classic black laces and a thin rubber sole unit completes the rework.

This understated pair certainly deserves a place in your collection of BLACK COMME des GARÇONS x Nike offerings. The collaboration has produced big wins throughout the time from the revival of the Foamposite, Air Max 180, and the Air Force 1, to name a few.

The Nike Eagle is the latest to get the CDG treatment and bound to become another success for those looking for a lightweight and easy-wearing option aside from the Stan Smith. The reworked pair hits Dover Street Market and CDG stores in Japan on March 18 for $243.

Images courtesy of CDG