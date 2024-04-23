Although Android smartphones virtually outnumber Apple’s iPhone, the latter surpasses everything else in the market when it comes to third-party accessories. Once in a while, something unique surfaces which unlocks a bit of versatility some people would have wanted out of the box. If you own an iPhone 14/15 Pro or iPhone 14/15 Pro Max, customize its functionalities with the BANG!CASE.

Developed by BitmoLab and currently in the crowdfunding phases on Kickstarter, this stylish add-on offers more than just impact protection. Billed as “the world’s first phone case with three customizable buttons,” it gives users a tactile means of control over their device.

Although the slogan says so, there is technically only one physical button but three ways to toggle it. As noted on the Kickstarter page, you can assign any shortcut or iOS settings to work with the BANG!CASE. These can be designated as a short click, double click, and long press.

Once configured, compatible iPhones can easily perform the customized actions you specified beforehand. From an aesthetic perspective, the BANG!CASE flaunts a stylish transparent panel with the components underneath on full display. Given the popularity of see-through devices, BitmoLab nailed it perfectly.

Precision cutouts and molding means buttons, speaker grilles, microphones, ports, and switches are all easily accessible. It is crafted out of TPU and reinforced glass and packs a 200 mAh battery with support for pass-through sharing via Apple’s MagSafe system.

The BANG!CASE connects via Bluetooth and ships with a USB-A to magnetic port charging cable. SKU AF3023 (iPhone 14/15 Pro) measures 150.60 mm x 74.60 mm x 14.30 mm and weighs 51 grams. Meanwhile, the dimensions of SKU AF3024 (iPhone 14/15 Pro Max) are listed at 163.72 mm x 82.09 mm x 14.33 mm and it tips the scales at 61 grams.

Images courtesy of BitmoLab