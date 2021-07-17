Gardening enthusiasts can benefit from the features provided by the Bibury 5-1 Gardening Tool. You will find it very useful especially if you’re out in the yard and don’t know what you’re up against.

This keychain multitool lets you pack light because it not only features the quintessential pruning shears. It also has a 1.46″ knife, which would definitely come in handy for other cutting purposes. It also has a bark shovel and wood saw to cut small twigs. Then there’s the fold-out hook to hang it on a belt loop or carabiner. All parts and construction use heat-treated 420 stainless steel for strength and crafted using high-quality engineering for years of reliable performance.

The Bibury 5-1 Gardening Tool is comfortable in the hands with its ergonomic design. Its handle is made with aluminum oxide for strength and stiffness. It is also 3D-machined textured for a reliable and firm grip. Likewise, the scissors automatically rebound thanks to built-in springs, thus making your work fast and easy. This lessens the risk of accidental cuts that often happens when prying stuck blades manually.

Moreover, this garden gear is great for everyday carry and can easily make it to the items in your survival kit. It only weighs 252 grams which makes it also ideal to use on small plants like bonsais, potted plants, small fruit and vegetables, and for micro landscaping.

The Bibury 5-1 Gardening Tool comes with a durable nylon sheath or belt booster for safe carry. It also has a security lock that keeps the pruner in place and folds close for a compact carry.

Images courtesy of Bibury