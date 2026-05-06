If you grew up on fairy tales and other folk stories, a common theme that usually comes up deals with just how scary the forest can be. As kids, our imaginations can shift into overdrive and leave a lasting impression on our psyches (both good and bad). However, Between the Rock and the River paints an entirely different narrative.

Now that we’re adults, the woods no longer evoke fear. Unless there are dangerous wildlife about, a modest dwelling in the middle of nowhere becomes an ideal escape for people to unwind away from the urban jungle. Meanwhile, this cabin in Prosečnice, Czech Republic, comes with an interesting anecdote.

According to Mimosa Architekti, it “replaces its predecessor in the same place. After the fire, only the stone base of the original cottage remained, which the new building uses in a natural way.” With a solid foundation already in place, Between the Rock and the River should withstand anything except another blaze.

From the name, this site is just a stone’s throw away from the Sázava River. It means the recreational activities, such as swimming, kayaking, and others, are likewise in the cards. The exterior is clad in charred larch, which offers excellent protection against the elements. Others may view it as a somber reminder of what stood in its place before.

The dark outline allows the Between the Rock and the River to blend with its surroundings. Unless you’re actively looking for a man-made structure, spotting it by chance is extremely slim. Elsewhere, the interior enjoys plenty of sunlight by day and gives off a cozy vibe thanks to the spruce wood that covers the ceiling and walls.

Images courtesy of Petr Polák/Mimosa Architekti