Having a swimming pool at home is awesome! You get to dive right in to cool off on a hot sunny day, go on a few laps to stay fit, or maybe just take a dip with a cool beverage in hand and relax. Although everything seems perfect at first, it’s the upkeep that can shatter the illusion. Let the Neo take care of the bothersome task instead.

Technology is definitely making life easier at home. AI, high-capacity batteries, cutting-edge sensors, and heavy-duty build quality are what make robotic alternatives so reliable. Unlike the usual automated SKUs that can submerge to clean every nook and cranny of the pool, Betta offers something else entirely.

The Neo is an “intelligent solar-powered robotic pool skimmer.” The package includes the unit, a power adapter, and a Betta Gateway module to extend the wireless connection range up to 600 feet. For additional convenience, users can also toggle settings or control them via a companion app on their smartphone or tablet.

Given this bad boy typically relies on the sun to recharge the batteries, its construction uses UV-resistant materials. Propulsion comes from the twin SCT motors, which operate with minimal noise. Furthermore, the platform’s components are designed to withstand chemical corrosion for optimal functionality in chlorine or saltwater pools.

Equally notable are the forward-facing ultrasonic sensors. These allow the Neo to detect obstacles and avoid shallow areas. To round things up, Betta indicates a total coverage of approximately 2,400 square feet and 24/7 continuous cleaning. This is an assurance that your pool is always ready to enjoy whenever you feel like it.

Images courtesy of Betta