Ramen is the perfect food. It’s cheap, fast, and delicious. But sometimes you get tired of the same old ramen flavors.

That’s where ramen subscription boxes come in. They offer a variety of different ramen flavors and recipes that will keep your taste buds happy for months.

There’s a reason ramen is the favorite college meal—it’s cheap, filling, and easy to make. But eating the same old noodles can get boring fast. That’s why you need one of these six best ramen subscription boxes. With new flavors and ingredients coming each month, you’ll never get tired of this comforting dish again!

Here are six of the best ramen subscription boxes out there.

BEST RAMEN SUBSCRIPTION BOXES

1. UMAI CRATE from JapanCrate

UMAI CRATE is a monthly subscription service that delivers delicious, Japan-exclusive instant noodles and garnishes straight to your doorstep. With UMAI CRATE, you can enjoy a variety of unique flavors that are sure to please any noodle lover.

Each box comes with 8-10 different noodles, an exclusive recipe card, and a variety of tasty garnishes. Some of the popular items that have been included in past boxes include boiled miso nikomi udon, oatmeal kishu ume, tonkotsu style ramen, and takomeshi.

Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty bowl of ramen or a light and refreshing takomeshi, UMAI CRATE has something for everyone. And best of all, you can save money by prepaying for 3, 6, or 12 months of service. So why wait? Sign up today and start enjoying the delicious flavors of Japan tomorrow!

Price: Starts from $45.79 a month

2. Exotic Noods

Exotic Noods is a ramen noodle subscription service that delivers delicious specialty noodles from around the world to your door every month. The noodles vary from buckwheat to air-dried, udon, and more!

Exotic Noods packs each monthly delivery with delicious noodle treats featuring at least 3 different flavors, or styles, all of which are taste-tested by the team. The boxes include a description of each noodle treat, and the noodles come in varied styles, featuring broths like Tonkotsu, Spicy Seafood, Shio, Miso, Shoyu and various other exotic selections.

The Exotic Noods subscription service offers three different package options: 4 Packs (comes with 4 premium packaged noodle products), 4 Bowls (comes with 4 bowls/cup noodles that only require adding hot water), and the Deluxe Package (the best of both worlds, coming with both bowl and packaged noodle selections).

Price: Starts from $14.81 a month

3. Zenpop Ramen Pack

The perfect way to experience a variety of Japanese noodles is with a ZenPop Ramen Pack. Inside each pack, you’ll find full sized servings of authentic Japanese noodles, shipped direct from Japan.

You’ll also find the newest and most popular varieties of instant noodles, as well as limited edition, regional, and seasonal products. And of course, no ramen pack would be complete without your favorite ramen types like tonkutsu, shoyu, and shio.

But that’s not all! You’ll also have a chance to discover other Japanese dishes like udon, soba, yakisoba, and more. So kick back, relax, and let ZenPop take you on a delicious trip to Japan!

Price: Starts from $28.97 a month

4. MY RAMEN BOX

My Ramen Box is a monthly subscription service that hand-picks a variety of 10 unique and premium ramen noodles for its subscribers.

Each month, subscribers will discover a different hand-picked variety of 10 unique, premium, and tasty ramen noodles from Japan, China, and South Korea. Classic flavors like chicken, beef, pork, or seafood will be included, as well as authentic flavors like kimchi, spicy cheese, hot & sour, sesame, mi goreng, tonkotsu, wonton, and curry.

So why pay more for premium ramen when you can get My Ramen Box for only $2/serving?

Price: Starts from $29.97 a month

5. World Ramens

Do you love noodles? World Ramens does too! That’s why they started their monthly subscription service, which delivers the best ramen noodles from around the world. Each month features different styles of noodles and is taste-tested by the World Ramens team to ensure quality.

This isn’t your average instant noodle pack; these are carefully crafted gourmet meals that will impress even the most discerning foodie. Try new flavors every month and discover your new favorite noodles. The monthly subscription is just $36.99/box, and shipping is FREE to all countries in the world. Your first box ships within 24 hours. So what are you waiting for? Sign up today and join the World Ramens monthly ramen party!

Price: Starts from $36.99 a month

BONUS: Shoryu DIY Kit Ganso Ramen

The Shoryu DIY Kit Ganso Ramen is a great way to recreate the Shoryu signature ramen at home.

The kit comes with everything you need to make the ramen, including the noodles, soup stock, toppings, and step-by-step instructions.

The kit makes it easy to make an authentic Shoryu experience in your own kitchen in just 10 minutes. The kit contains 2 portions, so you can enjoy a single serving if you want.

Why go for a Ramen Subscription Box?

Ramen is a cheap and easy meal to make, which is why it’s so popular. But there are only so many times you can eat the same flavor of ramen before you get bored. That’s where Ramen subscription boxes come in. They allow you to try new flavors of ramen without having to spend a lot of money. Plus, they’re a great way to discover new brands of ramen that you might not have otherwise tried. So if you’re looking for something new and interesting to add to your meal rotation, consider getting a Ramen subscription box. You won’t be disappointed!

What to look for in a Ramen Subscription Box?

In a world of instant gratification, it can be easy to forget the simple pleasures in life- like a delicious bowl of ramen. Thankfully, there are now subscription boxes that offer a monthly delivery of everything you need to make a perfect bowl of noodles, from the soup base to the fresh noodles. But with so many options on the market, how do you choose the right one for you from the list above? Here are a few things to look for in a ramen subscription box:

First, consider what type of noodles you prefer- whether they be thick or thin, curly or straight. Most subscription boxes will allow you to choose your noodle preference, so you can be sure to get something you’ll enjoy.

Next, take a look at the soup base options. Do you like your ramen with a rich, savory broth, or something lighter and more delicate? Once again, most subscription boxes will offer a variety of choices so you can find something to suit your taste.

Finally, think about what other toppings you would like to include in your ramen. Do you like it with fresh vegetables, bamboo shoots, and soft-boiled eggs? Or do you prefer something simpler, with just a sprinkle of green onion. It is also worth reading reviews of different boxes before making a purchase. This will give you an idea of which boxes are most popular with customers and which ones to avoid.