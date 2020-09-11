No party does not have a few drinks passed along among guests. After all, there’s nothing like having good food, music, and the essential spirits to complete the mood. But not just any and all drinks. You have to choose those that fit the occasion as not to chase your guests away. Beers are common but if you want to add a little bit of sophistication, then go for cocktails.

Cocktails are great party-goers, in a sense, because they easily adapt to the environment. You can shake up something mild and sweet for the ladies and definitely the strong ones for the gentlemen.

Regardless of preference, there is always the temptation to turn to the timeless classics— the margarita, martini, Manhattan, and the Old Fashioned. These are comfort food for the barflies and who can blame them. These are not over-the-top cocktails and their flavors never cease to satisfy. Their concoctions are fairly self-explanatory and easy to find.

Of course, the introduction of the classics leads to the birth of mixology. More flavors come out as time progresses and people adapt to modern taste. People turn to inventions to create their very own cocktails that would surprise and satiate just about any palate.

But when it comes to men, the alcohol content is a big factor and fruity cocktails can be a turn-off. You don’t want to be caught with your hand around a glass of piña colada or daiquiri. Even women try to avoid them if the martini or the margarita is an option. If you don’t want to turn in your man card then you better stay away from the sweet and colored cocktails. Crystal Mixer has a list of the best manly cocktails you can try on your next bar hop or if you’re feeling adventurous, you yourself can shake and roll at home.

The Bitter the Better

Men like their cocktails with just a hint of sweetness but more of the bitterness that comes from the alcohol. The bitter the better they taste. Crystal Mixer simplifies the ingredients and directions on some of your favorite bitter cocktails without sacrificing texture, flavor, and aroma. They are easy to make but tastes just as divine as the complicated Martini and Manhattan.

A Negroni can become a three-ingredient-three-step process involving gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari bitters. The Whiskey Manhattan and the Whiskey Sour may not be the baddest of drinks but they sure can add some bass to your tone after a few rounds.

A Rusty Nail cocktail, the Vesper, the Godfather, Dark ‘n Stormy, Boilermaker, Tom Collins, and the quintessential Jack and Coke are just some of the cocktails that manly men drink.

The Classics

You can never go wrong with the classics — those that give you nods of approval for ordering such a manly cocktail. Such is the case with the Old Fashioned, with a taste that turns you into a distinguished man as long as you can keep the alcohol down that is.

Then you have the martini, which as James Bond prefers it, “shaken, not stirred.” This cocktail adds a touch of class and maturity to any drinker.

No matter how you like your cocktails made and how strong you like the taste, it is always important to remember some rules when it comes to drinking alcoholic beverages. Pacing is a must. Slow and steady as they say. Also, know what you’re drinking. Just because you want to show some muscle at the bar doesn’t mean you have to chug down whatever mixes you get your hands on.

