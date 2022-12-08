It’s no great secret that Apple makes some of the best computers on the market.

Though they’re not exactly gaming-friendly, the MacBooks are known to be the “everyman” computer, the one-size-fits-most solution for professionals and work-from-home freelancers alike.

But boy, does that price tag sting!

You won’t find a newer-model MacBook with a price tag under $1,000, and though the full suite of software and functions available on the MacBook definitely are worth the cost, it may be too steep an investment for many who just don’t have an extra grand laying around their house.

Thankfully, Apple has many competitors who are more than happy to undercut their =prices, even if they can’t quite match up to the MacBook’s standards.

The number of laptops available on the market today are growing by the year, and you’ll find many of them are worthy rivals to even Apple’s finest.

Below, we’ll share with you the best MacBook alternatives you can find today. They compete with the MacBook in terms of pricing, specs, functionality, and versatility, even portability and light weight.

Read over this list of the top alternatives to consider, and see if one of them will suit your needs—and your budget—better than a MacBook.

But first, check out our complete buyer’s guide to finding a worthy rival to MacBook…

A Look at the MacBook Specs

To understand what makes a computer a worthy MacBook alternative, you need to know what you’re getting when you buy a MacBook.

Let’s start off by looking at the most important specs in a MacBook. We’re going to look at their most affordable model, which is the MacBook Air.

Price: $999

Display: 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colours, with resolution from 1680 x 1050 down to 1024 x 6401

Chip: Apple M1 chip, 8-core CPU with 4 perform­ance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 7-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Battery/Power: 15 hours of battery life from the 49.9-watt hour lithium-ion battery

Memory: 8 GB unified memory (expandable up to 16 GB)

Storage: 256 GB solid-state drive (expandable up to 2 TB)

Camera: 720p FaceTime HD camera

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Why MacBook?

There are a number of reasons that people choose MacBooks over Windows or Linux laptops:

Stylish and trendy – Yes, no doubt about it, Apple just makes better-looking laptops than most of their rivals, and it’s very trendy to own a MacBook (even if it’s more computer than you really need). Plus, it pairs perfectly with your iPhone, the most commonly owned smartphone in the Western world currently.

Yes, no doubt about it, Apple just makes better-looking laptops than most of their rivals, and it’s very trendy to own a MacBook (even if it’s more computer than you really need). Plus, it pairs perfectly with your iPhone, the most commonly owned smartphone in the Western world currently. Portability – Compared to the average laptop, the MacBook Air is significantly lighter. Even the MacBook Pro weighs less than the much bulkier offerings of laptops by Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.

Compared to the average laptop, the MacBook Air is significantly lighter. Even the MacBook Pro weighs less than the much bulkier offerings of laptops by Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. User-Friendly OS – For those who have spent their lives using Windows computers, sure, it can be a bit tricky to learn the MacOS. However, young people who have grown up on the iPhone often find MacOS more intuitive and easier to use than Windows. Plus, Apple provides a ton of resources to help master their operating system, even providing one-on-one training sessions.

For those who have spent their lives using Windows computers, sure, it can be a bit tricky to learn the MacOS. However, young people who have grown up on the iPhone often find MacOS more intuitive and easier to use than Windows. Plus, Apple provides a ton of resources to help master their operating system, even providing one-on-one training sessions. Sleeker and Speedier – There’s no doubt about it: even the latest Windows versions just can’t compete with macOS for speedy functionality. Everything about it, from the operating system itself to the apps it runs, are faster-paced and utilize less of the computer’s resources.

There’s no doubt about it: even the latest Windows versions just can’t compete with macOS for speedy functionality. Everything about it, from the operating system itself to the apps it runs, are faster-paced and utilize less of the computer’s resources. Greater Security – The vast majority of the world uses Windows computers, which means the vast majority of computers targeted by cyber-criminals are, you guessed it, Windows computers. Given that Windows is one of the primary systems utilized by developers, it’s crafted with software development in mind. macOS, on the other hand, isn’t as developer-friendly, and there is less system information available to anyone attempting to access the computer externally. Thus, it’s less vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

The vast majority of the world uses Windows computers, which means the vast majority of computers targeted by cyber-criminals are, you guessed it, Windows computers. Given that Windows is one of the primary systems utilized by developers, it’s crafted with software development in mind. macOS, on the other hand, isn’t as developer-friendly, and there is less system information available to anyone attempting to access the computer externally. Thus, it’s less vulnerable to cyber-attacks. More Upgrades – Apple is constantly evolving its chip sets and processors to ensure that their latest models run as fast and efficiently as possible. The fact that they develop everything in-house (rather than relying on third-party providers, such as AMD or Intel like Windows computers do) means they have greater control over quality and functionality of the computer’s hardware.

At the end of the day, there’s no denying that even the base MacBook is a worthy work computer, one that can be used by professionals in a wide range of industries. It’s particularly useful for anyone working in a creative industry—from musicians to artists to designers to engineers.

However, the price tag is a huge factor that gives people pause when computer-shopping. Also, there are a lot of programs designed specifically—and only—for Windows that are used in certain industries, which makes MacBooks less-than-ideal for anyone working in those industries.

What to Look for in a MacBook Alternative

If you’re seriously considering a MacBook alternative, you need to know what to look for. As you’ve seen by the specs above, there are certain “standards” you’ll want to meet or exceed—or, at the very least, come “close enough” to rival.

Here are the most important factors to take into account when looking for a MacBook alternative:

Size

The MacBook Air comes with a screen 13.3 inches across, though you can find larger models (there are 14 and 16-inch Pro models available). The computers are designed to be ultra-portable, so it’s no surprise that they feel a bit on the smaller side. That being said, they’re easy enough to slip into any backpack or briefcase, and more and more compact bags are being designed around the slim, compact shape of MacBook Airs.

So, one factor to consider when shopping for a MacBook alternative is a similar size—not just width and height, but also thickness. That way, you can fit your computer into the same stylish bag you’d carry a MacBook Air around in.

Weight

A computer that weighs just 2.8 pounds is a very light computer, indeed! The larger-model MacBook Pros weigh a bit more, but the increase isn’t huge.

Compare that to the weight of your average gaming computer, and you can see a significant difference. Let’s take, for example, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. The laptop sells for roughly the same price tag as the MacBook Air, though it’s got a bigger screen (15 inches vs. 13.3 inches). When you look at how much it weighs, though, get ready to be blown away: 4.91 pounds. That’s double the weight of the MacBook Air.

Now let’s look at sort of the budget-friendly “everyday work laptops” on the market—for example, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1. This particular laptop doesn’t pack next-level, high speed hardware, nor is it over-large with its 14-inch screen. It actually weighs less than the MacBook Air at 2.48 pounds. That means it’s even more portable than Apple’s lowest-priced option.

Display

The size of the display is a factor to keep in mind, but there’s also the quality of the display. Apple features a very pixel-dense display, with rich, vivid colors and an aspect ratio set standard at 16:10, which is the ratio recommended by most programs (even Windows programs).

Their “Liquid Retina XDR Display” features three layers—one with mini LEDs, one with optical films and diffusers, and the last with an LCD display—that makes for very high-definition quality.

There are a number of Windows computers that can match that HD quality, especially those with a higher refresh rate (above 60 Hz) and denser resolution. However, you’ll have to do some serious research to find a laptop that can offer you better image quality than a MacBook.

Speed

As you saw above, Apple has earned itself a reputation for being a very speed, agile computer, with apps that open quickly and a streamlined operating system. Windows, by comparison, often feels sluggish and bloated.

Speed is dictated by the processors (GPU and CPU), as well as the RAM and even the type of hard drive (SSD operates faster than standard SATA drives). Apple has manufactured its computers for speed, and there are few Windows computers that can keep up.

But they are out there! Intel and AMD both manufacture lightning-fast chips that can match Apple’s M1 chip set. AMD chips tend to drain less battery power, while Intel’s chips offer better performance in single- and multi-core CPUs.

Battery Life

A battery life of up to 15 hours is no joke! There are only a handful of Windows laptops that can come close to matching the lifespan of Apple’s batteries.

However, you can find a few models that offer upwards of 6 hours of battery life, some even as high as 12 hours. These will offer the same quality performance you’d get from a MacBook, just with more re-charging needed.

Build Quality

There’s no doubt that Apple leads the market in terms of build quality. Their computers may feel light, but they’re surprisingly tough and resilient. Their components are top-of-the-line and very resistant to malfunction and defect.

There are a few brands who can match Apple’s quality—among them Dell, Razer, and some Alienware models—but they often command a price even higher than the MacBook.

Gaming Performance

This is where Apple is almost always in last place! MacBooks can handle heavier applications, but they’re just not really built to be gaming computers.

For gamers, finding a computer that can handle the rigors of more CPU and RAM-intensive games is a lot easier if you search among Windows’ offerings.

Price

Last, but definitely not least, you’ll want to factor in price.

As you saw above, the MacBook Air starts at a cool $999, and just goes up from there. It’s a safe bet that there are A LOT of Windows computers that retail for a significantly lower price tag.

However, the “budget-friendly” Windows computers may not be able to match Apple’s quality or performance. If the cost of your computer is an important factor and you’re looking to save, you may have to settle for a bit less computer than you’d get with a MacBook.

Now that you know what to look for in a suitable MacBook alternative, it’s time to dive in and take a closer look at the best options for you to consider!