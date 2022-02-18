20 Best Golf Irons For The Perfect Swing

BEST GOLF IRONS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Golf irons may all look very similar, but they’re actually surprisingly different. Even minute changes to the shape, weight, and contours of the head can hugely affect the club’s performance overall. This, of course, makes it all the more imperative that you find the right set of irons specifically for your golfing game.

Let’s start off with the basics…

Golf Iron Terminology You Need to Know

Loft: Loft refers to “the angle created between the clubface and the ground”. Essentially, the lower the loft (angle), the farther the ball will travel—great for distance shots. Higher loft (angle) will hit the ball high into the air, but not send it very far—great for getting over hills, trees, dunes, or other obstacles.

Sole: The sole is the base of the club, the part that lies flat on the ground as you’re getting ready to swing. The wider sole will bounce off the turf rather than dig in, meaning they’re less likely to “hit fat shots”. Wider-sole clubs will typically have more weight distributed low in the head, allowing you to hit balls higher in the air. Game improvement and super game improvement clubs usually use a wider head, as they’re ideal for beginners who don’t yet have the expertise to control their shots.

Lie: Lie refers to “the angle created between the shaft and the ground”. If the lie angle is accurate, the head will lie perfectly flat on the ground. If it’s too upright, the tip of the head will be lifted off the ground. If it’s too flat, the shaft-part of the head will be lifted off the ground. Taller golfers may want a club with a more upright lie angle, while shorter golfers will typically prefer a flat lie angle. This accommodates for their height and adjusts the way the golf club sits on the ground.

Forgiving: When a golf club is said to be “forgiving”, it means it’s designed to reduce the negative effects of poor ball contact and bad swings. The design of the shaft and head actually “forgive” the golfer’s mistakes by counteracting them. Typically, a more forgiving club will have its mass moved to the front of the iron’s head, thicker toplines, and wider soles.

Sweet Spot: The sweet spot is the spot on the club face that is “ideal” to make contact with the ball. At this spot, the center of gravity is traveling directly forward, so the ball will fly as straight and far as possible. Expert-level clubs typically have a smaller sweet spot, while beginner-level clubs are designed to make the sweet spot as large as possible.

Types of Golf Irons

Golf irons come in four basic types:

Players irons. Also known as “blades”, these irons are designed with a more traditional look, feel, and weight distribution, but they are less forgiving and thus require more skill to use to maximum efficiency. However, experienced players find these offer far more control on a wide variety of shots.

Also known as “blades”, these irons are designed with a more traditional look, feel, and weight distribution, but they are less forgiving and thus require more skill to use to maximum efficiency. However, experienced players find these offer far more control on a wide variety of shots. Players distance irons. These are designed with many of the same features as “blades”, but add in some features common to game-improvement irons that will help to increase distance. They’re great for mid- and low-handicap players who want to hit their shots farther, as well as competitive golfers.

These are designed with many of the same features as “blades”, but add in some features common to game-improvement irons that will help to increase distance. They’re great for mid- and low-handicap players who want to hit their shots farther, as well as competitive golfers. Game improvement irons. These are designed to be more forgiving, meaning they’re suitable for both beginner and intermediate-level players. Their longer face length still strikes true even if the hit isn’t dead-on center, and the sole is wider to reduce turf interactions. They also typically have a larger sweet spot.

These are designed to be more forgiving, meaning they’re suitable for both beginner and intermediate-level players. Their longer face length still strikes true even if the hit isn’t dead-on center, and the sole is wider to reduce turf interactions. They also typically have a larger sweet spot. Super game improvement irons. These are the ideal irons for beginners who are just starting to up their game, but want to play on a more competitive level. They are incredibly forgiving, have a larger-than-average club face, and have the largest sweet spot of any club.

Golf Iron Materials and Designs

Typically, golf clubs are either forged or cast iron.

Cast iron clubs are made by pouring molten iron into a pre-designed mould. These typically feature more complex shapes and designs because the mould can be created ahead of time, and the molten iron merely fills it and solidifies into the desired shape. They’re typically cheaper than forged irons, because the process is both faster and less time-consuming.

Forged iron clubs are hammered into rough shape, then milled, ground, and polished until it reaches its final desired form. It’s a much more laborious (and costly) endeavor, but the result is typically a very solid, beautifully-crafted iron. The sweet spot is smaller, but the feel of the club is incredibly specific—great for advanced and expert-level players who want total control over their trajectory and the shape of their shots.

The iron is forged or cast into one of two head shapes:

Cavity back iron. This head shape includes some form of cavity or recess in the back, which means most of the weight is concentrated around the perimeter of the head. This increases the forgiveness of the club but reduces feel. It’s typically used by more inexperienced golfers with mid-to-high handicaps.

This head shape includes some form of cavity or recess in the back, which means most of the weight is concentrated around the perimeter of the head. This increases the forgiveness of the club but reduces feel. It’s typically used by more inexperienced golfers with mid-to-high handicaps. Blade iron. This head shape includes a thin face and evenly distributed weight that produces a smaller sweet spot, but allows for better shaping of the shot. They’re also called “muscle backs” because of the added weight directly behind the sweet spot. Typically, they’re used by more experienced golfers who want greater control with every swing.

What is a Hybrid Iron?

A term you’ll encounter a lot when shopping for men’s golf irons is a “hybrid iron”. It sounds like a complex term, but really it’s not!

To understand what a hybrid iron is, you first need to know what clubs are included in a standard set of irons.

Most “full” golf irons sets include up to 8 clubs, each with their own number. The number defines their “loft”, the angle of the golf club face.

(As explained above, high-loft clubs will send the ball higher but not as far, while low loft clubs will send the ball farther but not as high.)

The full set includes: a pitching wedge, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Many sets (but not all) will also include a gap wedge and/or a 3-iron.

A “hybrid iron”, however, replaces some of the longer irons (typically the 3, 4, and 5). These clubs are designed specifically with bigger and heavier heads, larger sweet spots, and a higher forgiveness rating. They’re hugely popular among beginners who want to improve their game, but don’t want to replace an entire golf irons set. Just one or two hybrid irons can drastically increase shot performance, and they’re great for reaching buried balls and reducing rolling when the ball lands on the green.

Understanding Golf Irons Shafts

As important as the head of the golf club is, the shaft is just as important. Finding the right shaft for your specific size/height, gameplay style, and skill level is absolutely crucial.

Golf club shafts are typically made using one of two materials:

Steel – Steel is the material most commonly used because it’s strong, adds a bit of weight to maximize impact, and is consistently more accurate. There is also less “flex” generated. Both stainless steel and carbon steel are incredibly durable and will be the more affordable shaft choice.

Graphite – Graphite is a much lighter-weight material than steel and allows for more “flex” generation, which means it can increase swing velocity and reduce golfer fatigue. Graphite shafts may actually help you get more distance. However, the feel isn’t quite the same as with steel, and it’s often inconsistent from brand to brand (or even model to model). The price is also significantly higher than steel shafts.

Some modern golf clubs are combining both types of metal into one multi-material shaft. Typically, the majority is steel, offering a better feel and greater control. However, graphite is used for the tip, which gives the club just a bit more speed and produces more distance, while also filtering out unwanted vibrations. Not surprisingly, these clubs are the most expensive on the market.

All this time, we’ve been talking about the shaft’s “flex”, but you might not know what that means or why it matters.

To explain it simply: “flex” refers to the shaft’s ability to bend as it swings/impacts the ball. As the club flies through the air on its way to hitting the ball, the position of the club head changes slightly when the shaft bends. With the wrong degree of stiffness, the club face could incorrectly hit the ball and send it flying off in the wrong direction. With the right degree of stiffness, however, the shaft will bend just enough to maximize the Moment of Inertia (contact with the ball) while still making perfect contact.

Clubs have one of five flex ratings:

Extra Stiff (X)

Stiff (S)

Regular (R)

Senior (A)

Ladies (L)

You choose your flex according to the smoothness of your swing. People with a jerky swing (usually at the top) will want a stiffer shaft, while people with a very smooth swing can use a softer flex.

The direction of your drive can also tell you what type of flex you need. Right-handed golfers who tend to drive to the right may want a softer flex, while those who drive left may want a stiffer flex. (Reverse these directions for left-handed golfers.)

The Value of Custom-Fit Irons

Custom-fit irons are golf irons customized specifically for you. They’re created for your exact height, limb length, stance, posture, swing, and skill level. Everything from the shaft flex to the head design to the lie angle can be tailor-made for you.

As you can imagine, they are absolutely epic for taking your game to the next level because the creator will add the exact design features and use the materials that best improve your shots.

They are, however, on the expensive side—as is the case with anything custom-fit. You won’t spend exponentially more than you would for a premium set of golf clubs, but there will be a noticeable mark-up compared to the standard clubs on display.

If you’re a golf pro, it’s easy to see why you’d want custom-fit clubs. However, even recreational golfers can benefit from a specialized pair—especially golfers who are taller or shorter than average.

You see, golf clubs are typically designed for the “average” golfer profile. In the case of men’s golf irons, that’s a man who stands around 180 cm (5’10”) tall. Golfers who are 4-6 inches above or below this “average” may find that standard clubs just don’t work, due to shaft length and lie angle. That’s when it may be necessary to have a set of custom-fit golf irons made for you.

Are Used Irons Worth Buying?

For recreational golfers who want to enjoy the occasional round with their buddies or pass the weekends at the driving range, a good pair of used golf irons is well worth the expense. It’s recommended that you look for clubs of a “recent vintage”—meaning made in the last 5-10 years—that are in good condition and suit your size.

However, if you’re going to play regularly, work toward expert or pro-level, or compete (even on an amateur level), it may be better to spring for a better set of brand new golf irons, one that is as close to “perfect” for your size and game as possible. It’ll be more expensive than picking up a second-hand pair from a garage sale, but will ultimately make you a better player.

FAQs:

How far should I hit with each iron?

Distance will depend on each player—affected by everything from your swing to the flex of your shaft—but there is a “rough rule of thumb” you can follow.

Club 2 Iron 3 Iron 4 Iron 5 Iron 6 Iron 7 Iron 8 Iron 9 Iron Men 185 yards 175 yards 165 yards 155 yards 145 yards 135 yards 125 yards 115 yards Women 170 yards 160 yards 150 yards 140 yards 130 yards 120 yards 110 yards 100 yards

Table courtesy of Southhampton Golf Club.

How long do golf irons last?

For the average recreational golfer, a well-crafted set of golf irons can last anywhere from 3-10 years.

However, the more often you play, the quality of the material used for the clubs, and the amount of damage done to the clubs during play (such as chopping up the ground or striking a tree root) will all impact longevity.

Golf clubs can be repaired, but if the damage is too extensive or the clubs are feeling worn out, it may be better to just buy a brand new set.

When should I replace my golf irons?

Club golfers should consider replacing their irons every 3-5 years. Professionals and expert-level players may replace their irons more often—every season or two. Recreational golfers should only replace their golf irons when they notice a significant drop-off in performance, or the clubs sustain visible damage.

Note: It’s worth regularly checking the loft and lie of your club at a golf pro repair shop to make sure they’re in good condition.