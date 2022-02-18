20 Best Golf Irons For The Perfect Swing

A new set of golf irons can make the difference between yet another frustrating round golf, or your all-time best game.
Don’t get me wrong: putters and drivers are important, but you’ll find that you spend the vast majority of your time playing with your various irons. Which means, of course, you want to make sure it’s the perfect set for your specific skill level and style of gameplay.
Not sure which set of men’s golf irons to choose? Don’t worry: we’ve got you covered!
Below, we’ve assembled a list of THE BEST golf irons for men on the market, a broad assortment ranging from budget-friendly irons to premium-quality clubs of the sort professionals take on tour.
Read over the list, then take a few minutes to peruse the “Buyer’s Guide and FAQs” section, where we’ve got some handy information that will break down everything you need to know about how to choose the right men’s golf irons for you.
These golf clubs make use of what’s known as revolutionary Speed Bridge technology. This supports the iron’s topline to increase your distance, making these irons some of the best golf irons for high handicappers.
If you’re sick and tired of crooked shots, you’ll love these TaylorMade irons. They’re constructed with “progressive inverted cone technology”, a specialized design that reduces side spin and maximizes the sweet spot of the club face to give you a truly arrow-straight ball flight. Also, they incorporated TaylorMade’s cutting-edge Speed Bridge technology, which supports the iron’s topline to make it easier to hit the ball farther than ever—perfect for high handicappers!
They make use of an ECHO damping system, special energy-channeling geometry that reduces vibrations and delivers more accurate impacts. Their face also has a much higher flexibility, leading to increased speed and forgiveness when it comes to low face strikes.
The clubs are extremely thin (17% thinner than its previous class), with a 1.5mm-face design that boosts the speed of your shots and delivers greater amount of ball speed. Plus, it’s a much more forgiving club overall.
Some people who have purchased these golf irons have reported that the finish gets scuffed quite easily. Also, fair warning: these golf irons do increase your distance, which might not always be a good thing if you’re prone to sending the ball too far already.
Pros
They make use of an ECHO damping system
They have been made with greater face flexibility
Extremely thin design that boosts the speed of your shots
Innovative feature known as the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket
Looking for a truly cutting-edge, next-level golf iron? Give this AI-designed club a try!
That’s right, the club is designed with the help of Artificial Intelligence, and features patented urethane microspheres that absorb vibrations, boost performance, produce a purer feel and more authentic sound, and increase COR (Coefficient of Restitution) for greater ball speeds.
The iron is designed with thinner areas around the face and a thicker cup in the center, which increases ball speed while making the spin more robust. The Mavrik features larger head and face, and longer shaft, making it perfect for golfing pros looking for an edge in their next tournament.
One cool and unique feature: the head contains tungsten-infused weights that make it easier to find the center of gravity with precision without losing ball speed.
Strangely enough, people who purchased this set of irons have mentioned receiving fewer clubs than they ordered. Others have said that it was a bit difficult to get used to the heavier golf club head at first.
Pros
ball speed is boosted by the 360 Face Cup feature
Iron that’s been made with the help of Artificial Intelligence
Iron has urethane microspheres which absorb vibrations
Designed with thinner areas around the face and a thicker cup
This Callaway Epic Forged Star iron is designed with a “ladies flex”, a highly flexible shaft that provides a good amount of forgiveness for any not-quite-perfect swings. You’ll find the club is perfect to help you achieve further distances through its combination of ball flight, lightweight components, speed, and spin.
The iron makes use of 360 Face Cup Technology, which enables faster ball speeds along with consistently longer distances. Swinging this bad boy, you’ll give your shots a more controlled launch–great for beginners ready to take their game to the next level.
Since they’re built with a lighter head, these irons help to increase your ball speeds, and the VFT pattern boosts spin rates.
The shaft material of this golf iron is graphite instead of steel. While this can be more comfortable to swing, it is less durable. Their low launch might be problematic for you if you have a slow swing. And get ready to pay higher-than-average prices for the iron!
Pros
Faster ball speeds with Face Cup Technology
Most flexible shaft you can find on the market
Forged design produces a pure feel and sound
VFT pattern to boost consistent ball speed and spin rates
Designed by Honma master craftsmen in Japan, these irons have a 63-gram soft-feel shaft made of ultra-responsive graphite fiber that enables a faster swing speed and produces a great feel and sound. The graphite also contributes to greater torque and further distances.
These irons are designed with a thin face and thick sole, with a shaft and head engineered simultaneously to provide greater harmony and more accurate performance. You will see better shots overall and boost your performance on the turf. Plus, the irons are designed to maximize your driving distance, so it’ll help you step up your long game big-time.
The irons have an oversized profile that’s forgiving and delivers accuracy (especially for beginners), but are built with a traditional shape so you’ll always feel comfortable swinging them. You’ll particularly love the deep cavities featured by the short irons, perfect for a better, harder launch while also being incredibly forgiving.
If you’re looking for an affordable golf iron, look elsewhere! These are definitely some of the priciest clubs on our list. Also, guys with big hands may not be the best choice for these irons, because users have noted that the grips feel smaller than average.
Pros
Designed by Honma master craftsmen in Japan
63-gram shaft that’s made of ultra-responsive graphite fiber
Wilson has a reputation for being one of the best golf iron brands in the world, so it’s no surprise that this high-quality set ends up on this list of the best men’s golf irons.
This particular design makes use of Right Light technology, removing weight from the head, grip, and shaft to facilitate faster swings without demanding more effort from you. While the iron shaft is made of steel, it’s lightweight and features special Femco Steel Technology (FST) designed to make your swing faster.
These irons have a Speed Sole that increases the sweet spot in the face, and a deep cavity back to make it a more forgiving club. To help you straighten your shots, these irons have a large head with heel and toe weights to transfer the mass to the perimeter. This boosts your stability while making off-center shots straighter.
Wilson’s world-renowned D300 clubs are very pricey, so the D250s are a more affordable option. However, they’re going to give you the same next-level performance as the D300. Ultimately, you have to decide if you prefer to shell out more for the better clubs or accept the lower performance at the more affordable price.
Pros
It has a Speed Sole that increases the sweet spot in the face
Deep cavity back helps to to boost your speed and distance
Large head to help you straighten your shots
Femco Steel Technology is designed to make your swing faster
Cons
It’s not going to give you the same performance as the D300
These were designed to be TaylorMade’s longest and most stable irons, the perfect choice for when you need more forgiveness and distance.
These golf irons have a Cap Back design that makes use of strong stainless steel and ultralight weight polymers, as well a faster and more forgiving face, and large head shape a wide sole and stronger lofts.
You’ll particularly love the ECHO damping system, which utilizes a softer polymer blend and multiple contact points on the face to eliminate vibrations. With Progressive Inverted Cone technology, side spin is reduced and you can enjoy straighter ball flight.
On the downside, some people have said these irons feel a bit heavy. Others have noted that they didn’t receive all the golf irons in the set they ordered—a quality control issue apparently fairly common with TaylorMade.
Pros
Boosts performance with faster and more forgiving face
Encourage greater distances with large head shape, wide sole and stronger lofts
Eliminate vibrations with ECHO damping system
Straighter ball flight with Progressive Inverted Cone technology
Cons
These irons feels a bit heavy
Customers didn’t receive all the irons in the set they ordered
Looking to drop a bit of weight and swing a lighter club? This set features carbon fiber inserts that are 40 percent lighter than steel, which moves the center of gravity into a lower position while helping you to increase the speed of your shots.
They’ve got Stability Zone-Extreme heel and toe weighting, and uses PowerShell technology that features a face insert forged with a larger pocket from toe to heel. Their deeper undercut will increase both your speed and launch, and the co-mold medallion will do wonders to reduce vibrations so you get the best feel with every strike, even if your shots are off center.
And get ready to bring the best of modern technology into your golf game! These irons come with Arccos connect grips, which pair to a smartphone app to help you monitor your golfing progress.
Not everyone is a fan of how this golf iron looks, though. Some people have complained that it is a bit boxy and could take some getting used to.
Pros
It has Stability Zone-Extreme heel and toe weighting
Deeper undercut to increase both your speed and launch
It has a co-mold medallion that essentially reduces vibrations
If you’re the sort of golfer who wants total control over the setup of their clubs, you’ll love this set. It’s totally customizable– you can choose the hand orientation, configuration, flex, and shaft material—making it easier to create the perfect set for your specific golf game.
Consider this the “ultimate distance iron set”, thanks to innovative features like the 360 Face Cup (a shallow yet flexible rim that’s placed around the perimeter of the face to increases your ball speed) and VFT (which affects how the face flexes, so you can be assured of better ball speed even when your shots are off center).
To achieve pure feel and sound, the irons contain elastic-urethane microspheres that don’t compromise on ball speed.
The Rogue X set is lightweight and easy to handle. With their wide sole and low center of gravity, you can ensure a higher launch and achieve greater distances.
However, fair warning: you might struggle if you have a hard time launching irons high enough in order to make the most of the carry.
Pros
Face Cup feature increases your ball speed
VFT affects how the face flexes
The Rogue X is light in weight so it’s easy to handle
Iron contains elastic-urethane microspheres for pure feel and sound
You don’t have to burn your budget to buy new golf irons! Lazrus aims to bring quality golf clubs to customers without over-charging or compromising on quality.
These golf clubs have been designed specifically for everyday golfers, easy to use as soon as you unpack them, without requiring any training.
They’re excellent beginner clubs, thanks to their regular flex shaft, deep grooves that enhance spin and control, light weight, and forgiving design. Thanks to their stainless steel shafts and club heads, they last a long time, feel solid in your hands, and just swing “right”.
Users love how forgiving the clubs are, while helping them to hit further distances. On the downside, however, some people have complained that the ball speed isn’t as fast as what you’ll experience with other golf irons. The grip on these clubs isn’t that comfortable, so you might want to replace them.
Pros
Designed with regular flex shaft which enhances accuracy and control
Clean look that helps them to appeal to a variety of players
Seven golf irons in this set contain deep grooves
Lightweight shafts to make shots at further distances
Cons
Ball speed isn’t fast as what you’ll experience with other irons
When you purchase these clubs on Amazon, you can customize them–choosing their hand orientation, flex, and configuration. Golfers who prefer their clubs to be “just so” will absolutely love this feature, and it makes for greater control over your sports equipment.
These golf clubs have a lightweight KBS Tour 90 shaft, make use of innovative Radial Weighting Technology (weight placement is compatible with their center of gravity to enhance speed, flight direction, and forgiveness), and feature a forged PowerShell face insert constructed from 17-4 stainless steel, built to boost flex in and around the sweet spot for higher launch and faster speed.
One next-level feature in particular stands out: the ultra-precision 3D-printed medallion that reduces the iron’s weight but makes the clubs feel more finely tuned. To maximize stability and increase your distances, these irons have a 10g weight that’s placed low in the toe area to position the center of gravity. They’re incredibly forgiving and ideal for beginners.
However, the sound produced by these golf irons may sound quite loud. Their short length could also make the iron feel a bit bulky for some.
Pros
Weight placement is compatible with the center of gravity
3D-printed medallion that reduces the iron’s weight
Carbon fiber topline to lower the center of gravity
Finished in carbon to make look thinner and sleeker
Cons
Sound produced by this golf iron is quite loud
Short length could also make the iron feel a bit bulky
Take the stress out of choosing a golf iron and enjoy your golfing sessions more with these highly forgiving irons. The hollow construction and internal stabilizing ribs, you get more forgiving shots. Plus, thanks to their thin high-strength steel face, you’ll achieve higher ball speeds and further distances.
The irons’ center of gravity is six millimeters deeper and three millimeters lower than what you’ll find in other cavity-back irons, so you’ll hit the ball above the center of gravity—much easier for more powerful launching.
This golf iron set also makes use of progressive shaping. This means that you’ll enjoy a smoother transition from hybrid-like long irons to iron-like short ones. You can choose different shaft materials, hand orientations, flexes, and configurations for these irons when purchasing them.
Fair warning: these irons could be difficult to get used to if you’ve never used hybrids before. Also, some people who have purchased this golf set have said that they’re a bit heavy.
Pros
Internal stabilizing ribs and hollow construction for more forgiving shots
Much easier launching with deeper and lower center of gravity
Shaped from hybrid-like long irons to iron-like short ones
These Tour Edge golf irons offer innovation and game-changing features that both beginner and advanced players can love.
First of all, the club heads are made of half-iron and half-fairway wood, and they’re surprisingly lightweight so that you can get shots in the air much faster.
They’re also specifically designed for slow and medium swing speeds, thanks to their hollow body and the raised steel on the patented Houdini Sole, which decreases the amount of sole area to reduce. Golfers can reduce turf interaction by up to 35 percent thanks to this one feature.
They have an offset design to square the clubhead at impact, perfect for producing anti-slice ball flights. The Cup Face is shallow, so you can launch at higher angles and achieve easier launch.
Best of all, they combine a rubber Lamkin Z5 grip (for increased control) and a lightweight KBS Max 80 steel shaft (for longer distances).
However, despite the lightweight shaft, these golf irons look clunky and feel a bit heavy to use.
Pros
Raised steel on Houdini Sole decreases the amount of sole area
Offset design to square the clubhead at impact
Cup Face is shallow for higher angles launch
Specifically designed for slow and medium swing speeds
These bad boys bring a touch of “classy” to your golf game every time! They have a sleek silver appearance with minimal offset, and you’ll have a truly clean look at the ball every time.
But they’re not just built for show. These irons have a hollow cavity-back construction for increased forgiveness, lower weight distribution, and longer distances.
The shallow cup forged face helps you achieve higher launch angles, the increased undercut cavity moves your weight further back to achieve more stability, and the variable high-strength steel face insert allows for fast ball speeds and boosts the distance you can achieve with your shots.
The extra-wide V-shaped sole helps you perform better on turf, get more speed retention at impact, and achieve consistent contact with the ball. These irons also have a chamfered top line that increases the height of the face and enhances thickness, which is far more forgiving. With Tour Zip grooves and laser milling, you’ll have better spin and greater control with every swing.
Take note, though: a lot of users didn’t life that the shafts felt very light. If you prefer heavier clubs, you may want to consider another option on our list.
Pros
Shallow cup forged face for higher launch angles
Get more speed retention at impact with V-shaped sole
Lower gravity center with wider sole
Better spin and control Tour Zip grooves and laser milling
Looking for a versatile golf iron set that provides forgiveness and can help you improve your game and fix your errors? Then
this Wilson set ticks all the right boxes!
They make use of a LaunchPad Sole design so that it can float above the turf, enabling you to launch balls higher while reducing annoying turf interaction. The hollow construction and thin face support increased distances and speed, and they’re beautifully lightweight so you can get more speed and height without putting in extra effort.
Thanks to the fact that they’re made with aluminum, you’ll find they’re both light and durable. They’re also equipped with a larger strike zone but a wider and more forgiving sole, perfect for mid-handicapper players.
On the downside, this iron produces an odd clicking sound on impact that a lot of users disliked. Also, some reviewers felt the irons’ sole width and head size could have been reduced a bit more.
Pros
LaunchPad Sole design reduces annoying turf interaction
Lightweight so you can get more speed and height
One of best golf irons for mid handicapper players
Comfortable midsize grip for comfort for every swing
Take one look at these gorgeous irons, and it’s easy to see why they were the 2019 Golf Digest Hot List GOLD winner. Built with a senior flex, these Wilson D7 irons cater to slower swing speeds but, thanks to their cutting-edge design, can give you all-round improvement on both long and short distances.
This seven-piece iron set has cumulative power holes: three rows of Power Holes on the long irons to help you increase your distances, and one or two holes on the shorter irons for ideal weighting to encourage better accuracy and feel.
They also feature an ultra-thin face that makes them more responsive for shots of longer distances, straighter lines, improved weighting, and a clean top line. Plus, the RE.AKT technology allows you to gain distance when you want as well as greater accuracy for shorter shots–the best of both worlds!
On the downside, this set doesn’t enable high spin rates, which can decrease your stopping power. Customers who bought these irons said that they make a loud sound at impact, which might be irritating to some golfers.
Pros
Shorter irons have fewer holes for ideal weighting, better accuracy and feel
Straighter lines, improved weighting and a clean top line
These irons are forgiving for slow swing speeds at longer distances
Ultra-thin face makes them more responsive for shots of longer distances
Cons
Set doesn’t have high spin, which can decrease your stopping power
What’s great about these irons is that they have lite flex, which is ideal for people who swing a little too slowly and need greater forgiveness for their inexperience. Beginners will love these bad boys, but thanks to their advanced design, they’re useful for intermediate and pro golfers, too.
These irons have an ultra-thin face that provides a trampoline effect (better speed and flex), giving you greater ball speeds. The urethane fill also helps you to reach further distances, and the low center of gravity delivers better spin and launch all over the course.
One cool feature: the highly visible contrast between shiny chrome and matte chrome on the face makes framing the ball much easier, better for maximum accuracy with every swing.
You’ll love all the features from the company’s D7 range, such as oversized heads, shafts that launch higher, and lightweight KBS steel shafts, but the D9s have a lower center of gravity and higher durability.
However, there are a couple of negatives: the shorter irons in the set may be a bit bulky for some, and the irons have lower-than-expected spin rates.
Pros
Set of seven irons including a sand and pitching wedge
Enhanced speed and flex with effectively positioned power holes
Ultra-thin face provides a trampoline effect that gives greater ball speeds
So many features makes them ideal for recreational golfers
Beginners, this is the set you need! Thanks to their rear-inverted crown design, you’ll strike balls higher into the air than ever before, but the irons are incredibly forgiving and will deliver greater speed and launch.
They make use of Toe Weight Technology that increase the sweet spot as well as stability during impact, and the weighted, wide sole boosts your launch angle and gives you more forgiveness. Their shallow face height produces a deeper center of gravity as well as increased weight, helping you achieve higher shots with greater success.
These irons are made out of soft 431 stainless steel, which provides a pure, comfortable feel for players of all skill levels. You can also choose between a regular or stiff flex, letting you select the ideal feel for your specific swing and play style.
Take note, though: these golf irons are said to not be ideal for players with faster swing speeds. Also, if you purchase these irons with a stiff flex, you might find that playing golf on windy days makes them feel tougher to hit because of the increased loft.
Pros
Toe Weight Technology increases the sweet spot and stability during impact
Weighted wide sole boosts the launch angle and gives you more forgiveness
Soft 431 stainless steel provides a comfortable feel for players of all skill levels
Rear inverted crown decreases the center of gravity
This set of Tour Edge irons is “power-lofted” so you can strike at further distances. When combined with the deeper and lower center of gravity, these irons enable you to produce a powerful flight with greater carry.
They’ve got an extreme toe-weighted design that increases the sweet spot (for more forgiveness and greater distance). Thanks to the Dual Vibrcor Technology, you get a purer feel with every swing.
One very cool feature: the Diamond Face 2.0 technology (103 diamond shapes of varying thickness located behind the club face) gives you increased power on your shots by making the face faster. The 360 Undercut also allows you to achieve higher launches and a greater amount of flex, so higher, longer shots will become a piece of cake with these irons.
However, be warned: the stronger lofts can take some time to get used to.
Pros
This set is power lofted for strike at further distances
360 Undercut for higher launches and a greater amount of flex
Dual Vibrcor Technology that ensures a purer feel
Diamond Face feature means extra weight in the toe towards the sole
Cons
The stronger lofts can take some time to get used to
This hybrid iron is meant to be easier to hit than traditional ones, and it’s ideal for golfers who have a “sweeping” swing style. Its unique flat crown design not only looks good but increases your accuracy, thanks to its world-leading patented shot alignment technology.
The iron’s face produces an auto-correcting gear-effect feature, so weight gets distributed more effectively to make your shots more forgiving and launch with a higher trajectory.
These irons have a lower center of gravity, shorter shaft, and smaller clubhead, which enables you to easily carry off the tee.
Seniors, in particular, love this hybrid golf iron. Its shorter-than-conventional shaft increases your level of control while reducing instances of missed shots, and you’ll never have to compromise on the distance of the shot.
However, it’s not without its flaws. Some people who purchased these irons reported that they didn’t manage to hit further distances with them.
Pros
Auto-correcting gear-effect feature for straighter shots
Lower center of gravity to easily carry off the tee
Accurate and consistent shots with patented shot alignment guide
Designed with a shorter shaft than what you’ll find in conventional drivers
Cons
Some customers says they didn’t manage to hit further distances
These are said to be some of the easiest golf irons you’ll ever play, great for beginners and advanced players. Their hybrid design smoothly progresses from wide soles on the long irons (more forgiving) to narrow soles on the shorter ones (more precision). Plus, the enclosed, hollow cavity and thin face helps you power through some truly impressive distances.
They have lightweight graphite shafts to increase swing speeds, gives the club a very sleek feel, and enables beginners to handle them with ease. They produce a very comfortable sound and feel to help increase your confidence, and once you wrap your fingers around the pro velvet grips, you’ll instantly feel more in control of every shot.
These irons are designed with a senior flex, but some people who purchased them said that they are too heavy. Also, the included sand wedge doesn’t have the heavy “tank” design that you’d usually find on a hybrid.
Pros
Hybrid smoothly progresses from wide to narrow soles
Enclosed and hollow cavity for thinner face as well as better distances
Set comes with a sand wedge with a traditional design
These golf irons have a comfortable sound and increase your confidence
Golf irons may all look very similar, but they’re actually surprisingly different. Even minute changes to the shape, weight, and contours of the head can hugely affect the club’s performance overall. This, of course, makes it all the more imperative that you find the right set of irons specifically for your golfing game.
Let’s start off with the basics…
Golf Iron Terminology You Need to Know
Loft: Loft refers to “the angle created between the clubface and the ground”. Essentially, the lower the loft (angle), the farther the ball will travel—great for distance shots. Higher loft (angle) will hit the ball high into the air, but not send it very far—great for getting over hills, trees, dunes, or other obstacles.
Sole: The sole is the base of the club, the part that lies flat on the ground as you’re getting ready to swing. The wider sole will bounce off the turf rather than dig in, meaning they’re less likely to “hit fat shots”. Wider-sole clubs will typically have more weight distributed low in the head, allowing you to hit balls higher in the air. Game improvement and super game improvement clubs usually use a wider head, as they’re ideal for beginners who don’t yet have the expertise to control their shots.
Lie: Lie refers to “the angle created between the shaft and the ground”. If the lie angle is accurate, the head will lie perfectly flat on the ground. If it’s too upright, the tip of the head will be lifted off the ground. If it’s too flat, the shaft-part of the head will be lifted off the ground. Taller golfers may want a club with a more upright lie angle, while shorter golfers will typically prefer a flat lie angle. This accommodates for their height and adjusts the way the golf club sits on the ground.
Forgiving: When a golf club is said to be “forgiving”, it means it’s designed to reduce the negative effects of poor ball contact and bad swings. The design of the shaft and head actually “forgive” the golfer’s mistakes by counteracting them. Typically, a more forgiving club will have its mass moved to the front of the iron’s head, thicker toplines, and wider soles.
Sweet Spot: The sweet spot is the spot on the club face that is “ideal” to make contact with the ball. At this spot, the center of gravity is traveling directly forward, so the ball will fly as straight and far as possible. Expert-level clubs typically have a smaller sweet spot, while beginner-level clubs are designed to make the sweet spot as large as possible.
Types of Golf Irons
Golf irons come in four basic types:
Players irons. Also known as “blades”, these irons are designed with a more traditional look, feel, and weight distribution, but they are less forgiving and thus require more skill to use to maximum efficiency. However, experienced players find these offer far more control on a wide variety of shots.
Players distance irons. These are designed with many of the same features as “blades”, but add in some features common to game-improvement irons that will help to increase distance. They’re great for mid- and low-handicap players who want to hit their shots farther, as well as competitive golfers.
Game improvement irons. These are designed to be more forgiving, meaning they’re suitable for both beginner and intermediate-level players. Their longer face length still strikes true even if the hit isn’t dead-on center, and the sole is wider to reduce turf interactions. They also typically have a larger sweet spot.
Super game improvement irons. These are the ideal irons for beginners who are just starting to up their game, but want to play on a more competitive level. They are incredibly forgiving, have a larger-than-average club face, and have the largest sweet spot of any club.
Golf Iron Materials and Designs
Typically, golf clubs are either forged or cast iron.
Cast iron clubs are made by pouring molten iron into a pre-designed mould. These typically feature more complex shapes and designs because the mould can be created ahead of time, and the molten iron merely fills it and solidifies into the desired shape. They’re typically cheaper than forged irons, because the process is both faster and less time-consuming.
Forged iron clubs are hammered into rough shape, then milled, ground, and polished until it reaches its final desired form. It’s a much more laborious (and costly) endeavor, but the result is typically a very solid, beautifully-crafted iron. The sweet spot is smaller, but the feel of the club is incredibly specific—great for advanced and expert-level players who want total control over their trajectory and the shape of their shots.
The iron is forged or cast into one of two head shapes:
Cavity back iron. This head shape includes some form of cavity or recess in the back, which means most of the weight is concentrated around the perimeter of the head. This increases the forgiveness of the club but reduces feel. It’s typically used by more inexperienced golfers with mid-to-high handicaps.
Blade iron. This head shape includes a thin face and evenly distributed weight that produces a smaller sweet spot, but allows for better shaping of the shot. They’re also called “muscle backs” because of the added weight directly behind the sweet spot. Typically, they’re used by more experienced golfers who want greater control with every swing.
What is a Hybrid Iron?
A term you’ll encounter a lot when shopping for men’s golf irons is a “hybrid iron”. It sounds like a complex term, but really it’s not!
To understand what a hybrid iron is, you first need to know what clubs are included in a standard set of irons.
Most “full” golf irons sets include up to 8 clubs, each with their own number. The number defines their “loft”, the angle of the golf club face.
(As explained above, high-loft clubs will send the ball higher but not as far, while low loft clubs will send the ball farther but not as high.)
The full set includes: a pitching wedge, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Many sets (but not all) will also include a gap wedge and/or a 3-iron.
A “hybrid iron”, however, replaces some of the longer irons (typically the 3, 4, and 5). These clubs are designed specifically with bigger and heavier heads, larger sweet spots, and a higher forgiveness rating. They’re hugely popular among beginners who want to improve their game, but don’t want to replace an entire golf irons set. Just one or two hybrid irons can drastically increase shot performance, and they’re great for reaching buried balls and reducing rolling when the ball lands on the green.
Understanding Golf Irons Shafts
As important as the head of the golf club is, the shaft is just as important. Finding the right shaft for your specific size/height, gameplay style, and skill level is absolutely crucial.
Golf club shafts are typically made using one of two materials:
Steel – Steel is the material most commonly used because it’s strong, adds a bit of weight to maximize impact, and is consistently more accurate. There is also less “flex” generated. Both stainless steel and carbon steel are incredibly durable and will be the more affordable shaft choice.
Graphite – Graphite is a much lighter-weight material than steel and allows for more “flex” generation, which means it can increase swing velocity and reduce golfer fatigue. Graphite shafts may actually help you get more distance. However, the feel isn’t quite the same as with steel, and it’s often inconsistent from brand to brand (or even model to model). The price is also significantly higher than steel shafts.
Some modern golf clubs are combining both types of metal into one multi-material shaft. Typically, the majority is steel, offering a better feel and greater control. However, graphite is used for the tip, which gives the club just a bit more speed and produces more distance, while also filtering out unwanted vibrations. Not surprisingly, these clubs are the most expensive on the market.
All this time, we’ve been talking about the shaft’s “flex”, but you might not know what that means or why it matters.
To explain it simply: “flex” refers to the shaft’s ability to bend as it swings/impacts the ball. As the club flies through the air on its way to hitting the ball, the position of the club head changes slightly when the shaft bends. With the wrong degree of stiffness, the club face could incorrectly hit the ball and send it flying off in the wrong direction. With the right degree of stiffness, however, the shaft will bend just enough to maximize the Moment of Inertia (contact with the ball) while still making perfect contact.
Clubs have one of five flex ratings:
Extra Stiff (X)
Stiff (S)
Regular (R)
Senior (A)
Ladies (L)
You choose your flex according to the smoothness of your swing. People with a jerky swing (usually at the top) will want a stiffer shaft, while people with a very smooth swing can use a softer flex.
The direction of your drive can also tell you what type of flex you need. Right-handed golfers who tend to drive to the right may want a softer flex, while those who drive left may want a stiffer flex. (Reverse these directions for left-handed golfers.)
The Value of Custom-Fit Irons
Custom-fit irons are golf irons customized specifically for you. They’re created for your exact height, limb length, stance, posture, swing, and skill level. Everything from the shaft flex to the head design to the lie angle can be tailor-made for you.
As you can imagine, they are absolutely epic for taking your game to the next level because the creator will add the exact design features and use the materials that best improve your shots.
They are, however, on the expensive side—as is the case with anything custom-fit. You won’t spend exponentially more than you would for a premium set of golf clubs, but there will be a noticeable mark-up compared to the standard clubs on display.
If you’re a golf pro, it’s easy to see why you’d want custom-fit clubs. However, even recreational golfers can benefit from a specialized pair—especially golfers who are taller or shorter than average.
You see, golf clubs are typically designed for the “average” golfer profile. In the case of men’s golf irons, that’s a man who stands around 180 cm (5’10”) tall. Golfers who are 4-6 inches above or below this “average” may find that standard clubs just don’t work, due to shaft length and lie angle. That’s when it may be necessary to have a set of custom-fit golf irons made for you.
Are Used Irons Worth Buying?
For recreational golfers who want to enjoy the occasional round with their buddies or pass the weekends at the driving range, a good pair of used golf irons is well worth the expense. It’s recommended that you look for clubs of a “recent vintage”—meaning made in the last 5-10 years—that are in good condition and suit your size.
However, if you’re going to play regularly, work toward expert or pro-level, or compete (even on an amateur level), it may be better to spring for a better set of brand new golf irons, one that is as close to “perfect” for your size and game as possible. It’ll be more expensive than picking up a second-hand pair from a garage sale, but will ultimately make you a better player.
FAQs:
How far should I hit with each iron?
Distance will depend on each player—affected by everything from your swing to the flex of your shaft—but there is a “rough rule of thumb” you can follow.
For the average recreational golfer, a well-crafted set of golf irons can last anywhere from 3-10 years.
However, the more often you play, the quality of the material used for the clubs, and the amount of damage done to the clubs during play (such as chopping up the ground or striking a tree root) will all impact longevity.
Golf clubs can be repaired, but if the damage is too extensive or the clubs are feeling worn out, it may be better to just buy a brand new set.
When should I replace my golf irons?
Club golfers should consider replacing their irons every 3-5 years. Professionals and expert-level players may replace their irons more often—every season or two. Recreational golfers should only replace their golf irons when they notice a significant drop-off in performance, or the clubs sustain visible damage.
Note: It’s worth regularly checking the loft and lie of your club at a golf pro repair shop to make sure they’re in good condition.