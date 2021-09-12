One cannot imagine what awaits us years from now although we tend to gravitate toward positive thoughts. Especially with the advancement in science and technology, we can only hope that they bring about a great, bright future. But we have witnessed over time alchemy’s law of equivalent exchange. To achieve greatness one must make meaningful sacrifices. In the brightness, there is always darkness. Life always leads us to both bad and good things and greed, one of mankind’s greatest sins, can result in a grim future.

This much has been engraved in the deep recess of our minds not just in literary findings but also through creative means: the cinematic world. If there is one thing that dystopian movies have taught us, it’s that life is unpredictable. One moment you are enjoying a quiet time at the beach and the next thing you know, you’re being dragged to your death by strong currents. That simple flu-like feeling can turn into something more fatal.

“Dystopia” pertains to a society or a situation marked by extreme suffering or injustice and is usually post-apocalyptic in nature. It can be the remnants of a natural calamity or the consequences of man’s grave mistakes. Dystopian movies may be hard to watch albeit also intriguing as it shows the very core of human nature. They affect us psychologically and emotionally. This being said, let’s take a look at these films and scour the titles available on Netflix.