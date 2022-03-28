CBD, or cannabidiol, has become a hugely popular remedy for treating a wide range of conditions.

People suffering from chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, epilepsy, MS, and many other health disorders are turning to CBD because of its truly remarkable properties.

And the more scientists delve into its benefits, the more they learn about this amazing chemical compound and all the ways it can positively affect the human body.

No surprise, then, that CBD products are everywhere.

CBD sprays, CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, even CBD soft drinks—you can find CBD in just about everything.

But nothing beats CBD oil for concentrated, maximum-potency effectiveness!

Below, we’ve gathered together a list of the top CBD oils based on very specific criteria. These are the top-rated, best-selling, and most reliable CBD products on the market—the best investment of your hard-earned money into products you can trust will work.

Take the time to scroll down the list and make sure to read the Buying Guide and FAQ section to learn all there is to know about choosing the best CBD oil for you!

BEST CBD Oils for 2022

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Over the last 5-10 years, CBD products have become more and more ubiquitous.

They’re popping up quite literally everywhere: health food boutiques, hair salons, beauty product stores, restaurants and eateries, even liquor stores.

With more and more of the amazing benefits of CBD being discovered every day, there is a massive increase in demand for CBD.

I want to take some time to talk about what CBD is, how it’s different from THC, and what exactly it can do for you.

I guarantee that once you get to the end of this section, you’ll be eager to get your hands on some form of CBD so you, too, can find out how it can change your life.

Let’s start with the basics, a question everyone asks at some point:

What is CBD Oil?

CBD stands for “cannabinoids”, chemical compounds that are naturally derived from cannabis sativa, also known as hemp or cannabis.

Note: The term “hemp” is used for any strain of cannabis sativa that contains under 0.3% THC content. Any cannabis sativa plant with a THC content higher than 0.3% is called “marijuana”.

CBD is just one of 100 different cannabinoids derived from the cannabis plant, but it’s potent and beneficial enough to become incredibly popular. Now, CBD oil (and other products) are everywhere and used for a variety of purposes (see the section “Benefits of CBD Oil” below).

To explain CBD oil simply: it’s oil extracted from the cannabis plant, then mixed with other easily digested “carrier oils” (such as coconut, olive, or hemp seed oil) and sold as an oral or topical supplement.

CBD vs. THC

When most people talk about the cannabis sativa plant, immediately their mind goes to the “high-inducing” effects of marijuana. That is not the fault of CBD, but another chemical compound in the cannabis plant, called delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Because both CBD and THC are cannabinoid compounds with the same chemical formula, they both affect the same system: the endocannabinoid system. This internal system plays various roles in your body—regulating sleep, fertility, mood, appetite, memory, and more.

However, there are some very crucial differences between the ways CBD and THC affect your endocannabinoid system, and the effects they cause.

THC is a psychoactive compound, which means it produced the “high” sensation that has made marijuana so popular. It acts on certain receptors in your brain that control feelings, mood, and pain. When the THC interacts with these receptors, it triggers the euphoric and relaxed feeling we call a “high”.

CBD, on the other hand, is not psychoactive. It won’t produce that “high” because it doesn’t interact with the same brain receptors as THC. It will interact with other parts of your brain—the parts that play a role in seizures, depression, and anxiety—but not the parts that trigger the euphoric feeling.

This is why CBD oil has become so much more acceptable and popular around the world, even among detractors who speak out against the negative effects of marijuana and THC. Thanks to CBD’s benefits (as you’ll see in the next section), it has the potential to improve quality of life without impairing cognition, rationale, and awareness in the way that THC does.

Benefits of CBD Oil

Now that we know what CBD is and how it’s different from THC, it’s time to talk about what it can do for you.

I’ve mentioned the “benefits of CBD oil” a number of times above because of how popular they have made CBD oil. Manufacturers in so many industries—from skincare to beauty to food to healthcare—are excited by what CBD can do for consumers, how it can improve their quality of life in so many ways. Which, of course, is how we end up with such a huge variety of CBD products!

Let’s take a few minutes to talk about what CBD oil can do for you. I’ll include some links to scientific studies where you can read more cold, hard data yourself (I find it fascinating, but not everyone does). However, for the sake of this post, I’ll keep the information simple and easy to understand.

Pain Relief

Likely the most common benefit of and use for CBD oil is managing pain.

Research suggests that cannabis has been used as a pain-reliever as far back as 2900 BC in Ancient China, helping to manage the pain of gout, malaria, muscle spasms, and joint pain.

The reason that CBD is such an effective pain management remedy is due to its effect on your endocannabinoid system. Your body produces endocannabinoids in response to pain (as well as helping to improve sleep, boost immunity, regulate appetite, and more), and these endocannabinoids bond with the cannabinoid receptors in your brain to register the pain sensations.

But CBD does something interesting: it basically “turns down” the sensitivity of these cannabinoid receptors to pain signals. It reduces the activity of the receptors, making them less sensitive to the endocannabinoids produced in response to pain.

In addition to “lowering the volume” on pain signals, CBD can also reduce inflammation, making it highly effective for treating pain like arthritis or gout (which are caused or worsened by inflammation).

CBD oil is used to treat a number of conditions and their associated pains, including:

Nerve pain

Back pain

Multiple sclerosis

Arthritis

Rheumatic diseases like fibromyalgia

Interestingly enough, CBD oil is most effective at managing pain when it’s combing with a small dose of THC—as you’ll see in this study and this study. This is why some CBD oil-containing products formulated as painkillers or pain management remedies (such as balms, lotions, or topical treatments) also contain some THC.

The combination of THC and CBD is also used to treat MS and arthritis because of how effectively THC works with CBD to shut down the cannabinoid receptors that register pain sensations.

Fight Anxiety and Depression

CBD has been proven an interesting (and possibly highly effective) treatment for anxiety and anxiety disorders in a number of studies.

One study found that a 300mg dose of CBD oil before a public speaking test helped to reduce the anxiety of the participants about to stand up and speak before an audience.

In another study, CBD oil was tested as a means of treating anxiety-related disorders and social anxiety, and it was proven to be potentially effective.

On study from 2020 looked at CBD as a means of treating a combination of anxiety, depression, and psychotic disorders, and concluded that “preliminary clinical trials also support the efficacy of CBD as an anxiolytic, antipsychotic, and antidepressant”.

In regards to depression specifically, CBD oil has been tested as a therapy to manage symptoms. The research found some limited benefits in improve depression symptoms, but it could actually help to improve depression rates among those with drug use problems. Some studies have found that it can actually help to decrease dependence on drugs like heroin, as well as relieve the anxiety and depression associated with drug use and drug rehab.

For children and adults suffering from PTSD, CBD oil has also been proven quite effective. It can treat both insomnia and anxiety resulting from PTSD, even reducing PTSD-induced nightmares.

This is just preliminary research into using CBD oil for anxiety and depression; there is still so much more to be discovered. Yet these initial findings are encouraging and offer hope for those suffering from mental health disorders that there may be a remedy to treat their problems.

Boost Heart Health

CBD has been directly linked to improvements in blood pressure and blood flow.

In one study, healthy men who took CBD saw a noticeable reduction in their resting blood pressure, and even after undergoing stress tests specifically designed to raise their blood pressure, the increase was smaller than prior to taking the CBD.

In another study, men who took CBD for 7 days saw a noticeable drop in their blood pressure, as well as decreased arterial stiffness and better blood flow.

This is HUGE!

Arterial stiffness is often the result of atherosclerosis, and stiff arteries are more prone to crack, which leads to the formation of blood clots that can block off blood flow and cause heart attacks and strokes. Add high blood pressure into the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for cardiovascular disaster!

But CBD can help to reduce the arterial stiffness and return them to their normal elasticity. This, in turn, can improve blood flow and help to lower blood pressure.

The end result: better cardiovascular health and a much lower risk of cardiac events and cardiac disease.

Protect Your Brain Health

One of the most interesting benefits of CBD oil is its ability to protect your brain against neurological disorders. Because of the way it interacts with the endocannabinoid system and the cannabinoid receptors in your brain, it has the potential (with further research) to lead to some pretty amazing breakthroughs in brain health.

Already, the results are pretty amazing. Studies into treating multiple sclerosis and epilepsy are showing hugely promising results.

One study found that people suffering from muscle spasticity as a result of MS were 75% less likely to experience spasms as a result of CBD. Not only was there this massive reduction in spasms, but CBD worked even on medication-resistant spasms.

CBD has also worked to reduce the epilepsies caused by Dravet syndrome. It’s been shown to improve the quality of life among people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, even increasing their sleep quality.

CBD is even making its way into medications. Right now, in the US, the drug Epidiolex is a CBD-based prescription medication that is used to treat the seizures caused by both Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. It’s also used to treat a rare genetic disease called tuberous sclerosis complex, which causes benign tumors to form in your body and brain.

In the UK, Nabiximols (also known as Sativex) is a cannabis extract that is sold as a “botanical drug” to treat MS and MS-related symptoms (nerve pain, spasticity, overactive bladder, etc.). While it’s not legal in the US, it’s available in countries around the world—including much of Europe, Canada, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Help Manage Cancer Symptoms

While CBD won’t directly have any impact on the cancer itself, it can help to manage the symptoms of cancer and cancer treatments.

For example, nausea, pain, decreased appetite, and vomiting are all known side effects of potent chemotherapy drugs and radiation treatment. CBD can reduce these symptoms, thereby decreasing the discomfort of the cancer treatment itself.

In one study, people who experienced medication-resistant cancer-related pain saw a huge improvement in their pain level as a result of a THC-containing CBD product.

Fair warning: there is only limited research into using CBD (and THC) for helping cancer pain managing their symptoms. As one study concluded, “Current evidence for use of medical cannabis and cannabinoids in cancer patients is weak. Healthcare professionals need to identify appropriateness, monitor, and document use of cannabis and cannabinoids similar to other drug therapies as well as educate the patients/ caregivers about potential benefits and risks.”

However, if the preliminary findings from the few small studies conducted are any indication, CBD and cannabis-derived products may be a useful remedy in the future to help manage cancer symptoms.

Who knows, it may one day even help to treat the cancer itself?

Possible Benefit: Improved Sleep

A number of studies have been done into using CBD to improve sleep quality and reduce insomnia (general insomnia, not just the insomnia associated with depression and anxiety disorders). Unfortunately, the results of these studies are limited, though show some minor promise.

One meta-analysis of 26 studies (clinical and preclinical) found “insufficient evidence to support routine clinical use of cannabinoid therapies for the treatment of any sleep disorder”.

However, it went on to add, “Promising preliminary evidence provides the rationale for future randomised controlled trials of cannabinoid therapies in individuals with sleep apnea, insomnia, post-traumatic stress disorder-related nightmares, restless legs syndrome, rapid eye movement sleep behaviour disorder, and narcolepsy. There is a clear need for further investigations on the safety and efficacy of cannabinoid therapies for treating sleep disorders.”

Another study found that “results indicate a potential therapeutic role for cannabinoids in the management of some sleep disorders”, though the data was collected from studies with small sample sizes.

That’s why I made sure you understand it’s a “possible benefit” of CBD oil.

CBD oil is known to reduce anxiety, which can make it hard to fall asleep and wake you up frequently throughout the night. It’s also been proven to treat anxiety-related insomnia, as well as combat depression (which is known to impair sleep quality).

However, until further studies are done that provide a concrete link between the two, we can only confidently state that improved sleep is a potential benefit of using CBD oil.

Side Effects of CBD Oil

We’ve gotten into all the positives, but of course we need to take a minute to talk about the negatives of CBD oil. Thankfully, they’re fairly minor!

Experts agree that “CBD is generally well-tolerated and is considered safe”. However, it has been known to elicit negative, adverse reactions (known as “side effects” to the general populace) in certain people.

The most common side effects are:

Fatigue

Appetite changes

Weight changes

Diarrhea

Daytime drowsiness

There is some evidence suggesting that CBD could negatively interact with certain medications, such as sodium valproate (used to treat bipolar disorder and epilepsy) and clobazam (also used to treat epilepsy).

One study found that using CBD to treat childhood epilepsy led to possible risk of pneumonia, though this could be the result of the above-mentioned drug interactions.

So while CBD is perfectly safe for the vast majority of people in the world to use, it’s important that you understand these potential risks and side effects. That way, you can be on the lookout for any adverse reactions, and seek medical help if/when needed.

Factors to Consider When Buying CBD Oil

Now that we’ve weighed up the pros and cons of CBD oil, you’re probably more interested than ever in buying—and using—these amazing products for yourself.

As well you should!

CBD has the potential to offer a lot of amazing benefits (as you saw above) and is “generally safe” for most people. If you want to try it as a remedy to manage pain, reduce anxiety, or improve heart health, you’re in good company.

But don’t just rush out and buy the first CBD oil you find online or in stores. As Healthline makes abundantly clear, “the market is currently saturated with CBD products, many of which are low quality.”

In order to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth, we’ve come up with a list of factors to consider when buying CBD oil.

Type

There are three basic types of CBD oil products:

Full-spectrum CBD, which contains CBD, up to 0.3% THC, and all the other compounds (terpenes and flavonoids) derived from cannabis.

which contains CBD, up to 0.3% THC, and all the other compounds (terpenes and flavonoids) derived from cannabis. Broad-spectrum CBD, which contains no THC whatsoever, only CBD and the other beneficial compounds from cannabis.

which contains no THC whatsoever, only CBD and the other beneficial compounds from cannabis. CBD isolate, which contains only CBD, no THC or any other compounds.

As I mentioned above, CBD mixed with some small amounts of THC can be more effective for managing pain. However, people in professions or careers where they are prohibited from using any drugs may want to steer clear of full-spectrum CBD because of its existing, though miniscule, THC content. Even that small amount may show up on a drug test.

Broad spectrum CBD contains all the benefits of CBD, along with the benefits of the other compounds derived from cannabis. Terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids can increase the positive effects of CBD.

However, if you want only CBD, your best choice is a CBD isolate.

Purity

The last thing you want in a supposedly “natural” supplement is to find out you’re taking a lot of chemicals and additives, not just CBD oil in its proper form.

That’s why it’s recommended that you steer clear of CBD oils manufactured abroad.

You see, most Western countries have standards of manufacture and labeling that maintain a certain level of quality. Countries like China, on the other hand, don’t have those standards, so manufacturers have free rein to use sub-par ingredients or add in whatever they want.

This isn’t to say that all products coming from such countries are of inferior quality, only that there is a higher risk of inferior-quality products coming from such countries.

With CBD oil, you want CBD that is derived from only high-quality cannabis plants, extracted using methods that maintain its purity.

The top-quality CBD products will typically state where their cannabis plants come from, and this is one factor to look for (on the manufacturer’s website) in order to be sure you’re getting the purest possible CBD.

Note: In the United States, the FDA doesn’t regulate CBD oil supplements, but it does regulate the cannabis plants from which they’re derived. They require that the plants contain less than 0.3% THC, which means that CBD oils made from American cannabis plants are also guaranteed to have less than the legal limits for THC.

Added Oils

As I mentioned above, most CBD oils contain concentrated CBD mixed with “carrier oils” that dilute the CBD and make it more easily digestible.

Typically, the oils used are:

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Hemp seed oil

However, there may be other oils mixed in, depending on what the manufacturer has access to and deems the “best” choice.

These oils are fully natural, so there’s no harm—unless you happen to be allergic! People with allergies may find that the CBD oil has negative side effects, not because of the CBD itself, but because of the added oils.

It’s worth taking a few minutes to research what other carrier oils are added into the CBD oils so you can know for sure you’re not taking anything that will trigger an allergic reaction, inflammation, or anaphylaxis.

Dosage

The dosage of CBD you want will depend entirely on your preferences.

Some people prefer a small dose (10-30 mg) because they are more sensitive to CBD, and a small dose is all it takes to manage their pain, reduce anxiety, or help them fall asleep.

Others, however, need a higher dose (80+ mg) because their bodies are naturally more resistant to CBD, or they have been taking CBD oils for longer and have developed a tolerance.

If you’re brand new to CBD oils, it’s recommended that you start out with a small daily dose to let your body get used to it. Once you’ve adapted, you can increase your dose (SLOWLY) until you find the amount that suits your needs best.

A small daily dose doesn’t mean you have to choose only low-dose CBD oils. You can choose high-dose CBD and just take smaller quantities—a half-dropper or quarter-dropper instead of the full dropper.

What matters most is that you know how much CBD you’re taking so that you make sure to stay within your safe limits.

Independent Testing

There is little-to-no government or official regulation of CBD products because they fall under the umbrella of “supplements”. Without regulation, there is no safeguard in place to ensure that the CBD oils being manufactured are pure and safe.

This has been recognized as a problem—especially to consumers who want to be certain of the quality of their product—so most of the “good” CBD oil manufacturers will have their products third-party tested at independent labs.

They will proudly display “Third Party Tested” or “Tested at Independent Lab” on their website because it’s the closest they can come to concrete proof that their product is of the highest possible quality.

Some will also obtain a Certificate of Analysis (COA), which is further proof of quality, purity, and veracity. This document acknowledges the presence of any molds, pesticides, or heavy metals (which can harm you), as well as any other potential dangers (or the lack thereof) in their products.

The best CBD products will have this COA document displayed prominently on their website or available upon request. It’s not a must-have, but this transparency is a good sign that the manufacturer believes in and stands by their high-quality product.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

CBD is legal in the vast majority of the United States; however, there are some states that are more judicious in their regulation of CBD. You can find the complete list by state here.

In Canada, CBD oil is fully legal, though as of late 2021, the only place to legally buy it online was in the government-run BC Cannabis Store.

In the UK, it is completely legal, though must be “derived from an industrial hemp strain that is EU-approved”. It must also contain no THC—meaning broad-spectrum and CBD isolates are legal, but full-spectrum CBD may not be.

Is CBD oil safe?

For the vast majority of the world, CBD oil is perfectly safe. There are some known side effects and possible medication interactions (which I mentioned above), but overall, CBD should cause no adverse reactions.

How much CBD oil should I take?

This question is a source of great debate among experts and doctors alike. Because there is no regulation of CBD, there is no “official” government-emplaced standard. That means it’s up to the individual to choose their dosage.

One CBD supplement manufacturer has an interesting suggestion for dosage, however. Champions and Legends suggests: “0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight in pounds on a daily basis.”

So, let’s say you weigh 200 pounds. 200 x .25 mg of CBD = 50 mg of CBD taken per day.

VeryWellMind has dosage suggestions based on clinical studies examining the use of CBD for specific conditions. They suggest:

300 to 600 mg of CBD per day to treat anxiety

10 mg of CBD per day to treat bowel disorders

50 to 600 mg of CBD per day to treat cancer-related pain

75 to 300 mg of CBD per day to treat Parkinson’s

25 mg per day to combat insomnia and sleep loss

600 mg per day to manage psychosis

However, keep in mind that these are just suggestions. There is no official dosage, so it’s up to you to take the amount that is both safe and effective.

It’s recommended that you A) consult your doctor before taking CBD oil, and B) start off with a small daily dose (10-20 mg) and slowly increase over the course of a few weeks.