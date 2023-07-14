It has been quite a while since we featured a new vessel from Bering Yachts on our pages. In a few months, the Cannes Yachting Festival will become the go-to event for interested buyers. The world’s top shipyards are expected to debut exciting concepts and showcase their latest hulls. For now, let’s check out the B145 and what it brings to the table.

The sleek monohull measures 145 feet and boasts a 31.82 feet beam. This gives clients and designers around 499 GT to work with. As a flagship model, the company ensures it delivers outstanding performance and workmanship. Like the rest of the ships in the fleet, it exudes a somewhat military-inspired vibe.

We believe it enhances the overall perception of seaworthiness of the B145 and that’s always a good thing. Bering Yachts’ team of naval engineers and architects endows it with a full displacement steel hull. Moreover, stabilization systems are in place to keep each ride smooth and enjoyable.

In a bid to eventually adopt green propulsion systems, a hybrid setup is in place to minimize the carbon footprint of the superyacht. Electric motors drive the propellers and are powered by cutting-edge variable-speed DC generators. As noted by the press materials, mooring and docking are enhanced in all-electric mode.

The fuel capacity of 95,600 liters is more than enough for the twin Caterpillar C32 ACERT engines to reach up to 4,000 nautical miles when cruising speed is kept at 12 knots. However, push the B145 full tilt to reach a top speed of 15 knots. The layout of its decks can be fully customized, but it can accommodate up to 12 guests and a crew of 9.

Images courtesy of Bering Yachts