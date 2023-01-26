A podium finish in prestigious races is a major achievement for any carmaker that enters said competitions. In fact, the publicity it generates for the manufacturer can often elevate them to a legendary status among motorsport circles. Bentley is a name synonymous with luxury motoring, but these bespoke Continental GT S models tell another story.

After its victory at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2020, Bentley establishes itself as a household name in endurance racing. With an awesome group of drivers behind the wheel of a Continental GT3 at the time, the team clinched first place. For this special project, its coachbuilding experts lend their skills to craft two remarkable tributes to race-winning car number 7.

Bentley Sydney and Mulliner are overseeing everything behind the exquisite machines. “Focused on driving performance and visual presence, the Continental GT S shares a number of characteristics with its track based counterpart, thereby providing the perfect foundation for the pair of specially-commissioned road cars,” reads the press release.

Taking inspiration from the livery of the racer, one of the exclusive Continental GT S examples flaunts a vibrant Apple Green paint job. In contrast, the wing, mirrors, lower bumper, rear, and roof are in Beluga Black. The number seven likewise adorns the grille matrix. The second entry is finished in Silver Tempest and mirrors the former with a mix of carbon fiber and black chrome elements for the exterior.

Powering the Bathurst 12 Hour versions of the Continental GT S is a 4.0-liter V8. Bentley notes that the output is 542 bhp and 568 lb-ft of torque. These bad boys can zip from zero to 62 mph in 4.0 seconds. Whoever ends up buying the vehicles is also getting a scale model of the victorious Continental GT3.

Images courtesy of Bentley