With the name of an illustrious carmaker behind the project, one would expect it to cater to automotive fanatics. Thankfully, Bentley Residences Miami is fundamentally designed for motoring enthusiasts. With that in mind, clients who manage to grab a unit are in for a one-of-a-kind treat.

The magnificent structure stands on Florida’s Riviera, specifically just a short walk away from Sunny Isles Beach. Split between West and East, each dwelling is brimming with posh decors and upmarket furnishings. Let’s check out the amenities everyone in the building has access to.

The last time we featured the Bentley Residences Miami, it was only an overview of what was in the works. Now, we finally have more details as to what the luxury residential complex offers. According to their amenity program, the operators have allocated more than 20,000 square feet across three levels.

A three-story lobby with a bar and restaurant frames magnificent ocean views with its 33-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy drinks at the mezzanine inspired by the iconic matrix grille of Bentley cars. Hold gatherings in style in the private dining room that can accommodate up to 16 people.

Watch movies in the theater that can seat up to 14. You can also head over to the cigar lounge to play pool or drop by the game room for golf and racing simulators with virtual reality stations. There’s a whole lot more, but the Bentley Residences Miami’s biggest selling point is the residential units themselves.

Each one holds three bedrooms, a gallery, a massive living room with a view, and a garage to display up to four cars. A dedicated elevator allows you to park your rides all the way up to your floor. Bentley Residences Miami is awesome unless your automotive collection needs an even bigger space.

Images courtesy of Bentley Residences Miami