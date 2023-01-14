You’ve probably seen a lot of futuristic concept motorcycles, but these are typically emission-free options. Although green motoring is the ideal direction for all kinds of mobility platforms, some consumers are not yet ready to switch. Benelli caters to clients who prefer traditional two-wheelers for now with its new BKX 250.

It’s easy to mistake it for another electric moto at first glance with the aggressive styling. You have aerodynamic fairings, a fuel tank, and the tail in a matte finish with special textures. Depending on the lighting, the hue somewhat comes off as gray or army green. It also flaunts neon accents on various sections for contrast.

The BKX 250 optimizes handling with the help of its steel trellis frame and suspension setup. At the front is an upside-down fork with a 180 mm travel. Meanwhile, the rear gets “a monoshock with progressive linkage adjustable in the spring preload” with the same travel distance at the wheel.

We have a 280 mm floating disc with a four-piston caliper up front, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc and single-piston caliper. Next, is the 19” wheel shod in 100/90 tires and 17” rim with 140/80 rubber for the front and back respectively. The BKX 250 is outfitted with a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder mill. Benelli says it’s good for 25.8 horsepower and 15.50 lb-ft of torque.

“The new BKX 250 symbolises Benelli’s adventurous spirit, designed for you to travel about in freedom, take new roads and satisfy your all-round desire for motorcycling,” writes the manufacturer. No need to wait long as it’s shipping out to dealerships a few months from now. Other versions will follow thereafter.

Images courtesy of Benelli