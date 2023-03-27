The Bellroy All-Conditions Card Pocket is a versatile storage solution for your small EDC. It works great as a minimalist wallet or a commuter tool pouch. It works as a medicine holder too and almost anything else you can think of.

This everyday carry is for daily all-weather and outdoor use. Despite its compact size of 4.2 inches x 3 inches x 0.7 inches, it can handle whatever nature hurls its way. It is made from a pre-molded water-resistant LWG gold-rated leather shell reinforced with Aquaguard zippers. This way, your bills, coins, cards, receipts, and other small items stay dry and protected from rain, snow, sand, and mud.

The Bellroy All-Conditions Card Pocket is a flexible storage option. The interior comes with a couple of stretch mesh pockets on either side and each can hold five cards or folded bills or other small items. Then there’s also a raised pocket inside for your coins and an elastic key loop that can hook up to two keys.

This small yet fully-functional wallet can last for many years and looks exceptionally sophisticated too. Its compact size makes it easy to stash inside your bag and doesn’t take up a lot of space. Aside from using it as a wallet, it can instantly transform into a miniature repair kit where you can stash a few Allen wrenches, compact screwdrivers, and other small utility tools.

You can even store a pocket knife inside. The possibilities are endless. The Bellroy All-Conditions Card Pocket comes in two colorways namely Bronze and Ink.

Images courtesy of Bellroy