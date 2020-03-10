While most high-end watchmakers go for a more rounded case, there are some that can make other shapes work. Thankfully, Bell & Ross is one of those brands that add a signature look to their watches. Their latest offering is the BR-X1 R.S.20 and boy does it impress the moment you see the racing-inspired design. That’s right this exclusive timekeeper comes from a partnership with the Renault F1 Team. As such we love the combination of black and yellow that gives it a striking appeal from the get-go.

As with watches from the Bell & Ross catalog, you will immediately recognize the round within a square form factor. the 45 mm case is satin-polished titanium and ceramic with the addition of rubber inserts. The rocker push buttons on the right flank are highly visible courtesy of the bright yellow elements. A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the skeleton dial with a bi-directional PVD bezel.

The BR-X1 R.S.20 sports a 30-minute counter sub-dial at the 9 o’clock section. Opposite sits a small seconds sub-dial, while below the two is a small date window. The numerals come with a Super-LumiNova coating as well on the hour and minute hands. the tachymeter scale on the flange is likewise a mix of black indices against a yellow ring.

Bell & Ross equips the BR-X1 R.S.20 with its automatic mechanical BR-CAL.313 movement. Flip the watch over to see case-back with a tinted sapphire window to showcase the inner workings. The perforated black rubber strap completes the sporty ensemble, while steel buckle secures it in place. Only 250 examples will be on offer.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross