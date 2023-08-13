Charging an Apple Watch (Series 8) or an AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) on the go can be a problem because you won’t always have a charging station nearby and you’d have to find a power source at a cafe or the mall just to recharge it. Thankfully, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro does just that and more while on the move.

This compact device is a power bank and a fast wireless Apple Watch charger in one. It has a built-in Apple Watch puck on one end where you just clip or slide your watch into it via powerful magnets to start charging. It refuels your watch’s battery from 0-80% in about 40 minutes. No need for cables or a tablet port and you can keep the charger inside your bag and go about your day while you wait for the process to finish.

If you want to be efficient, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro can also charge your other devices like your smartphone. While it powers up your Apple Watch at 7.5W it can also simultaneously refuel your phone via the USB-C port and fast charge it at up to 20W. Likewise, the charging puck supports pass-through charging so you can continue to wirelessly charge your watch (or AirPods Pro case) when charging the power bank.

Its built-in 10,000mAH of power delivers up to 36 hours of video playback for iPhone 14 Pro+. Meanwhile, LED battery indicator lights signal when it’s time to refuel the power bank itself.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro has overvoltage protection to ensure fast and safe power to your devices. It is light at just 0.25 kg., slim, and compact for everyday carry.

Images courtesy of Belkin