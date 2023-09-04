Belkin unveiled new innovative chargers at IFA 2023, among them is the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand. It’s a versatile charger than can either work as a traditional charging pad or hold a phone upright while charging, making it ideal for iPhone’s new StandBy feature.

Belkin announced the Qi2 earlier this year at CES as a new version of Qi wireless charging that effectively and seamlessly integrates the magnets from Apple’s MagSafe. While Belkin has released several MagSafe chargers in the past, the Qi2 is descibed in the press release as being “MagSafe-compatible.”

Normally, this entails that it can only charge a MagSafe-equipped iPhone at 7.5W rather than the full 15W. But Belkin assures the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand can deliver a full 15W of power to MagSafe iPhones.

Belkin’s head of product marketing for EMEA Mark Robinson tells The Verge that its “Qi2 chargers will be able to charge MagSafe iPhones at 15W” and the same goes for “any Qi2 compatible device.”

In its press release, the company described the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand as “the ultimate charging solution for fast charging at work, at home or on-the-go.” Its convertible design enables easy switching between pad and stand modes, making it useful for FaceTime, streaming videos, or taking calls while charging. It is also compact and easy to fold making it the perfect fuss-free travel companion.

Belkin will start rolling out the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand beginning the first quarter of 2024. It will be available for order on belkin.com and from select retailers worldwide.

Images courtesy of Belkin