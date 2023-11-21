Since the first-generation AirPods came out, Apple has never released any other colorway except its iconic pure white. Therefore, people rely on third-party services such as Colorware for personalization. Although the full-size over-ear AirPods Max is available in five stylish tones, the TWS are not about to get the same treatment anytime soon. On the other hand, its subsidiary absolutely loves variety, which is why we think you should consider the Beats Studio Buds + in Transparent.

Checking its product page, the brand currently offers these in Cosmic Silver, Black/Gold. Ivory, Cosmic Pink, and Transparent. Among the give, the latter is the most striking given the see-through housing of the buds and the charging case. Overall, it evokes nostalgia in those who grew up with electronics designed to display their internal components.

Aesthetics aside, the “Beats Studio Buds + deliver rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.” The manufacturer points out the subtle upgrades over the outgoing version such as the trio of acoustic vents that aid in comfort and audio output. Then there’s the custom two-layer transducer for reducing distortion and improved bass.

Of course, there’s active noise-cancelling technology on board as well. Thanks to the vents, three larger microphones, and a powerful chipset, your Beats Studio Buds + upgrades the capabilities to tune out unwanted noises for pure audio bliss. Need to hear your surroundings? Switch to Transparency mode for enhanced awareness when the situation calls for it.

Spatial audio support is likewise standard on the Beats Studio Buds + and is a must-have feature for modern TWS earbuds. With the charging case, you can enjoy up to 36 hours of playback and a five-minute charge equates to an hour of usage. Our pick of the bunch would be the Transparent and Black/Gold. What’s yours?

Images courtesy of Beats by Dre