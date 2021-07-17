Whether you are an expert at running or have just taken up the sport, having the right running gear can make a difference when it comes to your comfort, motivation levels, and how you perform in your daily run. Let’s look at some basic running gear that improves performance.

1) Running shoes

As you may expect, the kind of shoes you wear significantly impact your performance levels. Casual runners may be tempted to go for low-cost shoes and end up changing them every two-three months. Not only does this have a major impact on your performance, but you may also end up spending more in the long term.

There are many options for you to consider when selecting a great running shoe, with parameters such as style, comfort, and grip to keep in mind. Spend some extra money and opt for an excellent running shoe that will make your daily run more comfortable and help prevent injuries.

2) Running hats

If you are a serious running enthusiast, you wouldn’t want uncomfortable weather to put you off your daily run. But, it is crucial to protect yourself if you run in hot weather as high amounts of sweat may cause dehydration. Dehydration may lead to heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

All of which can be pretty serious without immediate attention and care. In such a scenario, running hats are a must-have accessory in summers. Running hats are lightweight, made up of moisture-wicking fabric and breathable side panels which help you stay cool in the heat.

3) Running Socks

Good running socks are another essential part of your running gear, and there are a few things to keep in mind while choosing running socks. You should get seamless running socks that can wick away sweat and moisture from your feet. These help in reducing friction while running and help prevent blister formation. You should be on the lookout for socks that have padding in specific areas to help the cushioning effect of your running shoes.

4) Running shorts

The chances are that you’ll be doing most of your runs in warm weather unless you live somewhere with extremely long winters. Hence it would be best to have several pairs of running shorts to keep you comfortable during your daily runs.

Running shorts are generally designed to meet specific running needs and help in improving your performance. For example, good running shorts should be lightweight, use fabrics that let your skin breathe, and have many pockets to keep your knickknacks handy.

5) Running tops

Running tops make a considerable difference when it comes to your performance levels. It is not a good idea to run in ordinary cotton tops that absorb rain or sweat. Loose cotton tops may chafe you under your arms and cause you discomfort during your runs. Good performance running tops allow air to circulate throughout the fabric and help wick away the sweat that will enable you to stay cooler.

A good running top should not be figure-hugging or flap around while you run wearing them. If you prefer running in a long sleeve running top, you need to get one that comes with cuffed sleeves. If a long sleeve running top doesn’t have cuffs, the sleeves may ride up and down your arms while running, which can irritate and distract you from your run.

In Summary

Buying some specialist running gear doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll break the bank in doing so. Good quality running gear lasts longer, is a good investment, and can help enhance your performance. With running gear appropriate for different weather conditions, you will be all geared up to enjoy your running sessions that much more.