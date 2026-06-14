Another day and another whiskey drop to share with our readers. For anyone who enjoys booze recreationally and responsibly, the options are almost endless. There’s no complaint about that, but choosing what to try next can be quite intimidating. As such, recommendations and reviews are such a huge help. Our latest discovery is the Toasted Seagrass.

This wonderful dram comes from the amazing folks over at Barrell Craft Spirits and seems to be an exclusive production run. Not all limited-edition expressions sell out quickly, but do you really want to take that chance? In fact, upon checking, the distillery’s online shop is already showing “low stock” as of this writing.

The website tells us this special release starts with a blend of Canadian rye and American rye whiskeys. Moreover, these liquids were also finished in a variety of casks, such as Madeira wine, apricot brandy, and Martinique rhum. What follows is a final aging process, which turns it into the Toasted Seagrass.

Barrell Craft Spirits explains that “an additional 36 months of maturation in Grand Cru Toasted American Oak, expanding the Seagrass flavor spectrum in a new direction.” Presentation-wise, the whiskey is stored in the same bottle, albeit with a distinctive set of labels in black and green. It also reads 700 ml at 124.02 proof (62.01% abv).

The Toasted Seagrass delivers familiar tasting notes as the regular versions. However, the extra steps “deepen the whiskey’s richness and structure, bringing greater depth and integration to its layers of complexity, and nuance to the blend.” For those curious, there are notes of maple, white chocolate, honeycomb, cherry, apricot tea, sweet grass, lime zest, white pepper, toasted oak, and toasted coriander.

Images courtesy of Barrell Craft Spirits