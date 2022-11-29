Baltic is about to open preorders for their new timepiece in a few days. The French watchmaker crafts timekeeping instruments with vintage-inspired designs. For its upcoming model, it draws elements from 1960 motorsports. It’s also available in two versions and both are fantastic and dapper options for gentlemen. So, grab your Tricompax now!

If the classy aesthetics are not enough to convince you, then perhaps a special promotion would. Baltic says the first 200 examples of its chronograph will ship with an engraving of its number in the series. Take your pick from the Panda and Reverse Panda, but keep in mind that colorways aside, the watches share the same specifications.

The Tricompax comes in a 39.5 mm x 13.5 mm steel case with a mix of satin and polished finishes for contrast. The manufacturer covers it with a double-dome sapphire crystal. Its matte light beige (Panda) and semi-gloss black (Reverse Panda) dial features snailed sub-dials framed by an aluminum techymeter bezel.

We have dauphine hands, applied stick hour markers, and Swiss Super-LumiNova lume for low-light visibility. In charge of its chronograph functions is a Sellita SW510-M manual caliber with a 63-hour power reserve. The Tricompax includes a steel flat link bracelet or a light gray calf leather strap to suit varying personal tastes.

“Driven by motorsport for many years, and more particularly by its golden age, we are pleased to present our two new chronographs inspired by this passion: the Tricompax Panda & Reverse Panda. Two watches with exceptional legibility paying tribute to the greatest legends of the automobile since the 60’s,” writes Baltic. Deliveries should start in April 2023.

Images courtesy of Baltic