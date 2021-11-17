While everyone else is taking up cycling these days, running remains another popular outdoor workout. Much like cyclists preparing for their next ride, your footwear might be needing an upgrade as well. For the fashionable gentlemen out there, Balmain lets you gear up with the B-Runner. As the name suggests, it is engineered for the activity, but also stylish enough as casual wear.

Instead of going for a full athletic aesthetic here, Balmain gives the sneakers a somewhat understated design. We can spot hints of a futuristic theme, but not too much that it might seem gaudy. Catering to our varied chromatic tastes, the B-Runner collection comes in several colorways.

Don’t fret because one will surely suit your style. These running shoes flaunt a mix of materials for the upper. The luxury label indicates the use of synthetic fabrics, leather, and rubber for this silhouette. The pairing of a sleek and chunky outline may have its critics, but we find that it gives the kicks a unique appeal.

Another interesting aspect of the B-Runner is how Balmain plays around with textures. You start off with a typical mesh surface that gradually flows into a leather panel with eyestays. What follows is a transition into a translucent layer and ends with a pleated heel section.

Two pull tabs – one on the tongue and the other on the heel collar – lets you slip it on easily. To secure it properly before a run, Balmain goes for an asymmetrical lacing system. The closure curves inward as it approaches the big toe. Finally, the B-runner features a branding badge on the lateral side of the midsole.

Images courtesy of Balmain